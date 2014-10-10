The sources of data and information mentioned in the PARTICLE THERAPY report are very reliable and include websites, annual reports of the companies, journals, and mergers which are checked and validated by the market experts. It also includes strategic profiling of top players in the market, wide-ranging analysis of their core competencies, and their strategies

Global Particle Therapy Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 865.0 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 1,787.8 million by 2026 registering a CAGR of 9.5% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Few of the leading organizations’ names are listed here- Advanced Oncotherapy, IBA Worldwide, Accuray Incorporated, Brainlab, Elekta AB, Panacea, Shinva Medical Instrument Co. Ltd, xstrahl, Danfysik A/S, Hitachi Ltd., others

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

Rising adoption of particle therapy in clinical trials and research activities has increased the particle therapy market demand

Increasing occurrences of cancer is also acting as a major market driver

High cost of particle therapy is acting as a major restraint for the market

Lack of awareness regarding these therapies can hamper the market growth

Conducts Overall PARTICLE THERAPY Market Segmentation : This knowledgeable market research report offers lucrative opportunities by breaking down complex market data into segments on the basis of –

Product type- Proton Therapy, Heavy Ion Therapy

Application- Treatment Applications, Research Applications

Cancer Type – Pediatric Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer, Head and Neck Cancer, Other Cancers

The PARTICLE THERAPY report covers market shares for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. Particle therapy is defined as a form of external beam radiotherapy that uses beams of energetic neutrons, positive ions or protons for cancer treatment. Proton therapy, fast-neutron therapy, carbon–ion radiotherapy etc. are some of the various methods of particle therapy.

