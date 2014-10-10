The sources of data and information mentioned in the REPORTER GENE ASSAY report are very reliable and include websites, annual reports of the companies, journals, and mergers which are checked and validated by the market experts. It also includes strategic profiling of top players in the market, wide-ranging analysis of their core competencies, and their strategies

This Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 1.44 billion to an estimated value of USD 3.15 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 10.25% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Few of the leading organizations’ names are listed here- Merck KGaA, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Promega Corporation, PerkinElmer Inc., Abcam plc., BD, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Danaher, Biotium, PromoCell GmbH, InvivoGen, Geno Technology Inc., GeneCopoeia, Inc.

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

Increasing usage of gene expression in various applications like cell signaling pathways, structural and functional analysis etc. is driving the growth of this market

Rising prevalence for cell-based assay is another factor driving the market growth

High price of cell biology research is restraining the growth of this market

Lack of skilled and trained professional is restraining the market growth

By Product (Assay Kits, Reagents),

Application (Cell Signaling Pathways, Promoter Structural and Functional Analysis, Gene Regulation, Protein Interaction),

End-User (Academic & Research Institutes, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Contract Research Organizations (CROS), Hospital & Diagnostic Laboratories)

The REPORTER GENE ASSAY report covers market shares for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. The analysis of this report has been used to examine various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development based on the estimated forecast frame.

Key Developments in the Market:

In September 2018, T hermo Fisher Scientific Inc. announced that they have signed an agreement with Becton, Dickinson and Company according to which they will acquire their advanced bioprocessing business. This will help the business to combine their services which will help them in increasing their cell culture media formulation and reduce vulnerability in biopharmaceutical applications. This will also help the company to serve better services to their customers.

In September 2018, Merck announced the launch of their new 3,800-square-meter laboratory BioReliance lab in Singapore which is specially designed to provide biosafety testing to both pharmaceutical and biotech industry. The main aim of the launch is to increase the Singapore competitiveness as a leading global site for biologics manufacturing and provide safe medicines to the patients.

