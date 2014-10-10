Medical Robotic Market 2019 Industry Size, Share, High Demand, Features, Deployment Mode, Key insights, Regional Trends, Growth Drivers and 2024 Forecast Study
The global medical robotic market has been segmented by different product, application and geography. Further, product segment of the market is sub-divided into instruments & accessories and robotic systems. The instruments & accessories division of the segment accounted for the major medical robotics market share in 2017 and is expected to lead the market in upcoming years.
Likewise, application segment of the medical robots market across the globe is sub-segmented into neurosurgery, laparoscopy, orthopedic surgery, pharmacy applications and others (including medical robotic applications in urology, cardiology, gynecology, nanomedicine and rehabilitation). The neurosurgery segment is projected to mount at the largest CAGR over the forecast spell, owing to growing precision as well as improved quality of medical robots that has encouraged its usage in neurosurgery.
Geographically, the global medical robotics market is categorized into several key regions including Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and the Rest of the World. The market of Asia Pacific region is estimated to register the growth at the largest CAGR on account of the increasing elderly population, augmenting implementation of medical robots as well as enhancing training initiatives for surgeons through robotic learning.
Some of the key players operating in the competitive edge of global medical robots market include Stryker Corporation (US), Intuitive Surgical (US), Hansen Medical (US),Mazor Robotics (Israel), Hocoma (Switzerland), Omnicell (US), Accuray (US), Arxium (Canada) and Ekso Bionics Holdings (US).
Key segments of the global medical robotics market include:
Product segment of medical robotics market
- Instruments & Accessories
- Robotic Systems
Surgical Robotic Systems
- Orthopedic Robotic Systems
- Neurosurgical Robotic Systems
- Laparoscopy Robotic Systems
Rehabilitation Robotic Systems
- Therapeutic Robotic Systems
- Exoskeleton Robotic Systems
- Assistive Robotic Systems
- Other Rehabilitation Robots
Noninvasive Radiosurgery Robotic Systems
Hospital and Pharmacy Robotic Systems
- Pharmacy Robotic Systems
- IV Robotic Systems
Other Robotic Systems
Application segment of medical robotics market
- Laparoscopy
- Orthopedic Surgeries
- Neurosurgeries
- Pharmacy Applications
- Other Applications
Geographical Segmentation of medical robotics market
North America
US
Canada
Europe
Asia Pacific
Rest of the World
What to expect from the upcoming ‘Global medical robotics Market’ analysis:
-Analysis over future prospects as well as Global medical robotics Market trends and Digital Signage market size 2018
– Information regarding technological progressions as well as innovations taking place in developing as well as developed economies and also various macro & microeconomic factors that affect the growth of the market.
– Supportive initiatives by government likely to influence the market dynamics.
– Key drivers influencing market’s growth, opportunities, restraints, sales channels and distributors.
– In-depth analysis of different market segmentations including product types, application and geographical regions.
– Deep analysis about the competitive landscape of the market and the initiatives by them to improve this market such as expansions, growth strategies, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market
– Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
Who should buy this report?
– Report is especially designed for Venture capitalists, Investors, financial institutions, Analysts, Government organizations, regulatory authorities, policymakers, researchers, strategy
