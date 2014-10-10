Owing to the increased pollution in surroundings people have started using anti-pollution masks. Pollutions cause disease or discomfort owing to particulate matter, chemicals and materials in it. Air pollution is caused by automobile exhaust, chimney smokes and ruining of fossil fuels. Anti-pollution masks are slowly becoming popular as it helps in combat the harmful effects of pollution. In spite of various steps being taken by the governments, the rising pollution has not stopped. Hence, the best solution to this is to use anti-pollution masks that can effectively help in prevention of pollution related diseases.

The anti-pollution mask market is driven by the increased health issues due to degrading quality of air. Which in turn is caused due to growth in number of vehicles, industries and other urbanization factors. Another factor driving the market growth is the consumer awareness about various adverse effects of air pollution. There are many processes designed to keep a check on the air quality, one such is Air Quality Index (AQI), used by governments to monitor the level of pollution in cities. Dust masks have two variants in the market like upper and lower straps. There are various extra attachments, for example an aluminum strip on the nose bridge to help you adjust the mask on your nose. The dusk masks have a foam or rubber strip on the inside edge to give the perfect seal.

Another factor influencing the growth of anti-pollution mask market is predicted owing to the increased per capita income and the health awareness among masses, which in turn has increased demand for alternative measures like anti-pollution masks. Furthermore, the growing investments in research of pollution masks by the market leaders is also adding to rise of sales in anti-pollution mask market. Though it is extremely cost effective but it does not provide full protection and isn’t completely safe, hence respirators are used. However, respirators are extremely expensive and heavy to use devices. However, factors like risk of allergy to the material used for developing of anti-pollution face masks are hampering the growth of anti-pollution mask market size.

The global anti-pollution face mask market is divided based on type and geography. Segmentation on type is done as disposable face masks and replaceable face masks. The replaceable/reusable masks is growing and contributes maximum to market share, owing the growth in air related diseases and infections and the resultant medical expenses. Segmentation on the basis of geography is done as Latin America, North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa (MEA) and Asia-Pacific. In terms of region Asia-Pacific is leading contributor in the anti-pollution market share. This is due to increased population in developing counties of India and China, which has led to increased pollution and demand of anti-pollution masks.

Key players of global anti-pollution face mask market are Te Yin, Maskin, Kimberly-Clark, Uvex, Respro, Honeywell, Vogmask, Hakugen, Kowa, Respro, Totobobo, Dach, and 3M among others.

Segmentation:

Various segments of the global anti-pollution face mask market

By Type:

Disposable face masks

Replaceable face masks.

By Region:

Latin America

North America

Europe

Middle East & Africa (MEA) and Asia-Pacific

What to expect from the upcoming report on ‘global anti-pollution face mask market’:

– Future prospects and current trends of the global anti-pollution face mask market by the end of forecast period. (2017 – 2025).

– Information regarding technological progressions as well as innovations across the world

– Supportive initiatives by government likely to influence the market dynamics.

– In-depth analysis of different market segmentations including regional segmentations, applications and types.

– Deep analysis about the competitive landscape of the market and the initiatives by them to improve this market.

– Trends, drivers, opportunities, restraints, challenges and key developments in the market

