Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Chapter One: Industry Overview of Automobile Motor Rotor

1.1 Definition of Automobile Motor Rotor

1.2 Automobile Motor Rotor Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Automobile Motor Rotor Production Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025)

1.2.2 DC Type

1.2.3 AC Type

1.3 Automobile Motor Rotor Segment by Applications

1.3.1 Global Automobile Motor Rotor Consumption Comparison by Applications (2014-2025)

1.3.2 OEM

1.3.3 Aftermarket

1.4 Global Automobile Motor Rotor Overall Market

1.4.1 Global Automobile Motor Rotor Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Automobile Motor Rotor Production (2014-2025)

1.4.3 North America Automobile Motor Rotor Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 Europe Automobile Motor Rotor Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 China Automobile Motor Rotor Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.6 Japan Automobile Motor Rotor Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.7 Southeast Asia Automobile Motor Rotor Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.8 India Automobile Motor Rotor Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

Chapter Two: Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers

2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Automobile Motor Rotor

2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Automobile Motor Rotor

2.4 Industry Chain Structure of Automobile Motor Rotor

Chapter Three: Development and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Automobile Motor Rotor

3.1 Capacity and Commercial Production Date

3.2 Global Automobile Motor Rotor Manufacturing Plants Distribution

3.3 Major Manufacturers Technology Source and Market Position of Automobile Motor Rotor

3.4 Recent Development and Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Key Figures of Major Manufacturers

4.1 Automobile Motor Rotor Production and Capacity Analysis

4.2 Automobile Motor Rotor Revenue Analysis

4.3 Automobile Motor Rotor Price Analysis

4.4 Market Concentration Degree

Chapter Five: Automobile Motor Rotor Regional Market Analysis

5.1 Automobile Motor Rotor Production by Regions

5.1.1 Global Automobile Motor Rotor Production by Regions

5.1.2 Global Automobile Motor Rotor Revenue by Regions

5.2 Automobile Motor Rotor Consumption by Regions

5.3 North America Automobile Motor Rotor Market Analysis

5.3.1 North America Automobile Motor Rotor Production

5.3.2 North America Automobile Motor Rotor Revenue

5.3.3 Key Manufacturers in North America

5.3.4 North America Automobile Motor Rotor Import and Export

5.4 Europe Automobile Motor Rotor Market Analysis

5.4.1 Europe Automobile Motor Rotor Production

5.4.2 Europe Automobile Motor Rotor Revenue

5.4.3 Key Manufacturers in Europe

5.4.4 Europe Automobile Motor Rotor Import and Export

5.5 China Automobile Motor Rotor Market Analysis

5.5.1 China Automobile Motor Rotor Production

5.5.2 China Automobile Motor Rotor Revenue

5.5.3 Key Manufacturers in China

5.5.4 China Automobile Motor Rotor Import and Export

5.6 Japan Automobile Motor Rotor Market Analysis

5.6.1 Japan Automobile Motor Rotor Production

5.6.2 Japan Automobile Motor Rotor Revenue

5.6.3 Key Manufacturers in Japan

5.6.4 Japan Automobile Motor Rotor Import and Export

5.7 Southeast Asia Automobile Motor Rotor Market Analysis

5.7.1 Southeast Asia Automobile Motor Rotor Production

5.7.2 Southeast Asia Automobile Motor Rotor Revenue

5.7.3 Key Manufacturers in Southeast Asia

5.7.4 Southeast Asia Automobile Motor Rotor Import and Export

5.8 India Automobile Motor Rotor Market Analysis

5.8.1 India Automobile Motor Rotor Production

5.8.2 India Automobile Motor Rotor Revenue

5.8.3 Key Manufacturers in India

5.8.4 India Automobile Motor Rotor Import and Export

Chapter Six: Automobile Motor Rotor Segment Market Analysis (by Type)

6.1 Global Automobile Motor Rotor Production by Type

6.2 Global Automobile Motor Rotor Revenue by Type

6.3 Automobile Motor Rotor Price by Type

Chapter Seven: Automobile Motor Rotor Segment Market Analysis (by Application)

7.1 Global Automobile Motor Rotor Consumption by Application

7.2 Global Automobile Motor Rotor Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

Chapter Eight: Automobile Motor Rotor Major Manufacturers Analysis

8.1 R.Bourgeois Group

8.1.1 R.Bourgeois Group Automobile Motor Rotor Production Sites and Area Served

8.1.2 R.Bourgeois Group Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.1.3 R.Bourgeois Group Automobile Motor Rotor Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.2 Tempel

8.2.1 Tempel Automobile Motor Rotor Production Sites and Area Served

8.2.2 Tempel Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.2.3 Tempel Automobile Motor Rotor Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.3 Stator Systems

8.3.1 Stator Systems Automobile Motor Rotor Production Sites and Area Served

8.3.2 Stator Systems Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.3.3 Stator Systems Automobile Motor Rotor Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.4 ATS

8.4.1 ATS Automobile Motor Rotor Production Sites and Area Served

8.4.2 ATS Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.4.3 ATS Automobile Motor Rotor Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.5 Swiger Coil Systems

8.5.1 Swiger Coil Systems Automobile Motor Rotor Production Sites and Area Served

8.5.2 Swiger Coil Systems Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.5.3 Swiger Coil Systems Automobile Motor Rotor Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.6 Moog

8.6.1 Moog Automobile Motor Rotor Production Sites and Area Served

8.6.2 Moog Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.6.3 Moog Automobile Motor Rotor Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.7 SL Montevideo Technology

8.7.1 SL Montevideo Technology Automobile Motor Rotor Production Sites and Area Served

8.7.2 SL Montevideo Technology Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.7.3 SL Montevideo Technology Automobile Motor Rotor Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.8 Laser Technologies

8.8.1 Laser Technologies Automobile Motor Rotor Production Sites and Area Served

8.8.2 Laser Technologies Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.8.3 Laser Technologies Automobile Motor Rotor Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.9 Ashland Electric Products

8.9.1 Ashland Electric Products Automobile Motor Rotor Production Sites and Area Served

8.9.2 Ashland Electric Products Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.9.3 Ashland Electric Products Automobile Motor Rotor Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.10 Electric Motor Coil

8.10.1 Electric Motor Coil Automobile Motor Rotor Production Sites and Area Served

8.10.2 Electric Motor Coil Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.10.3 Electric Motor Coil Automobile Motor Rotor Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.11 NOVAK

Chapter Nine: Development Trend of Analysis of Automobile Motor Rotor Market

9.1 Global Automobile Motor Rotor Market Trend Analysis

9.1.1 Global Automobile Motor Rotor Market Size (Volume and Value) Forecast 2019-2025

9.2 Automobile Motor Rotor Regional Market Trend

9.2.1 North America Automobile Motor Rotor Forecast 2019-2025

9.2.2 Europe Automobile Motor Rotor Forecast 2019-2025

9.2.3 China Automobile Motor Rotor Forecast 2019-2025

9.2.4 Japan Automobile Motor Rotor Forecast 2019-2025

9.2.5 Southeast Asia Automobile Motor Rotor Forecast 2019-2025

9.2.6 India Automobile Motor Rotor Forecast 2019-2025

9.3 Automobile Motor Rotor Market Trend (Product Type)

9.4 Automobile Motor Rotor Market Trend (Application)

10.1 Marketing Channel

10.1.1 Direct Marketing

10.1.2 Indirect Marketing

10.3 Automobile Motor Rotor Customers

Chapter Eleven: Market Dynamics

11.1 Market Trends

11.2 Opportunities

11.3 Market Drivers

11.4 Challenges

11.5 Influence Factors

Chapter Twelve: Conclusion

Chapter Thirteen: Appendix

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

