ORBIS RESEARCH has published new report on “Global DevOps Platform Market” with current trends, industry demand, latest innovations, business expansion and investment strategies which lead to success of the organization. Global DevOps Platform Market report is an in-depth study to create future opportunities covering major aspects like future growth analysis, product types, sales channels, competitive insights, industry dynamics, mergers & acquisitions, applications, regional overview and key players.

The global DevOps Platform market was valued at $XX million in 2018, and analysts predict the global market size will reach $XX million by the end of 2028, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2018 and 2028.

This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for DevOps Platform from 2013-2018, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2019-2028 by region/country and subsectors. It covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the DevOps Platform market.

Leading players of DevOps Platform Market including :

Puppet Labs

Chef

Docker Inc.

Red Hat (Ansible)

Atlassian

Saltstack

CA Technologies

Rackspace

XebiaLabs

VersionOne

Cisco

CollabNet

HP

IBM

Microsoft

Spirent Communications plc

Vmware

DBmaestro

DevOps Platform Market split by Type :

DevOps Ready

DevOps Enabled

DevOps Capable

DevOps Platform Market split by Application :

IT

BFSI

Retail

Telecom

Education

Others

DevOps Platform Market split by Sales Channel :

Direct Channel

Distribution Channel

Market segment by Region/Country including :

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Chile etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Major Points from Table of Content :

Chapter 1 DevOps Platform Market Overview

Chapter 2 DevOps Platform Market Segment Analysis by Player

Chapter 3 DevOps Platform Market Segment Analysis by Type

Chapter 4 DevOps Platform Market Segment Analysis by Application

Chapter 5 DevOps Platform Market Segment Analysis by Sales Channel

Chapter 6 DevOps Platform Market Segment Analysis by Region

Chapter 7 Profile of Leading DevOps Platform Players

Chapter 8 Upstream and Downstream Analysis of DevOps Platform

Chapter 9 Development Trend of DevOps Platform (2019-2028)

Chapter 10 Appendix

