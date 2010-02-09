Global Airway Management Devices Market is valued approximately USD 1.52 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a growth rate of more than 5.48% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Airway management device is a type of device that can be used in the medication or treatment of respiratory diseases that cause airway obstruction in prematurely born infants and babies. It is mainly used to avoid and relieve airway obstruction and make sure of proper exchange of gas between patient’s lungs and atmosphere. These devices have a wide variety of applications such as emergency, operating rooms, out-of-hospital care and pre-hospital settings. Further, airway associated complications are very common in any surgical interventions of obstetric, neck, trauma, cervical spine, cardiovascular, bariatric, orthopedics and several other surgeries. Rising prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases such as Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), growing investment & funding by the government bodies for enhancing emergency care infrastructure and high incidence of premature births are the few factors responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period. For instance, according to World Health Organization (WHO), the Global Burden of Disease Study reports revealed that, the prevalence of COPD was around 251 million across the globe in 2016. Also, it is estimated that 3.17 million deaths worldwide were caused by this disease in 2015, that is 5% of all deaths globally. Since the prevalence of respiratory diseases such as COPD is on surging trend thereby, the need for airway management devices has also increased due to it helps in medication of this disease, and even helps in the prevention of respiratory diseases therefore, augmenting the growth of the market across the globe. Moreover, rapid innovations and presence of favorable reimbursement policies along with rising mergers & acquisitions between key manufacturers are the major factor likely to offer lucrative growth opportunity to the market in the upcoming years. However, lack of awareness regarding medical condition and procedures and harmful effects of certain devices on neonates are few factor anticipated to restraining the growth of global airway management devices market during the forecast period.

Get a Sample Copy of Global Airway Management Devices Market @ https://martresearch.com/contact/request-sample/3/7421

Major market player included in this report are:

Medtronic

Smith’s Medical (A Division of Smiths Group PLC)

Teleflex

AMBU

Karl Storz

Flexicare

Intersurgical

Sunmed

Vyaire Medical

Salter Labs

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Infraglottic Airway Management Devices

Supraglottic Airway Management Devices

Resuscitators

Laryngoscopes

Others

By End-User:

Operating Rooms

Emergency Care Departments

Intensive Care Units,

Others

By Patient Age:

Adult Patients

Pediatric Patients/Neonates

By Region:

North America

S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Buy Global Airway Management Devices Market Research Report Now @ https://martresearch.com/paymentform/3/7421/Single_User

Table of Contents

Global Airway Management Devices Market Size, Status and Forecast 2026

Chapter 1 Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2 Global Airway Management Devices Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3 Global Airway Management Devices Market Dynamics

3.1. Airway Management Devices Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4 Global Airway Management Devices Market Type Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5 Global Airway Management Devices Market, by Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Airway Management Devices Market by Type, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Airway Management Devices Market Estimates & Forecasts by Type 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

5.4. Airway Management Devices Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Infraglottic Airway Management Devices

5.4.2. Supraglottic Airway Management Devices

5.4.3. Resuscitators

5.4.4. Laryngoscopes

5.4.5. Others

Chapter 6 Global Airway Management Devices Market, by End-User

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Airway Management Devices Market by End-User, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Airway Management Devices Market Estimates & Forecasts by End-User 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

6.4. Airway Management Devices Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Operating Rooms

6.4.2. Emergency Care Departments

6.4.3. Intensive Care Units

6.4.4. Others

Chapter 7 Global Airway Management Devices Market, by Patient Age

7.1. Market Snapshot

7.2. Global Airway Management Devices Market by Patient Age, Performance – Potential Analysis

7.3. Global Airway Management Devices Market Estimates & Forecasts by Patient Age, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

7.4. Airway Management Devices Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1. Adult patients

7.4.2. Pediatric Patients/Neonates

Chapter 8 Global Airway Management Devices Market, Regional Analysis

Chapter 9 Competitive Intelligence

9.1. Top Market Strategies

9.2. Company Profiles

9.2.1. Medtronic

9.2.2. Smith’s Medical (A Division of Smiths Group PLC)

9.2.3. Teleflex

9.2.4. AMBU

9.2.5. Karl Storz

9.2.6. Flexicare

9.2.7. Intersurgical

9.2.8. Sunmed

9.2.9. Vyaire Medical

9.2.10. Salter Labs

Chapter 10 Research Process

Get Inquiry before buy this Report @ https://martresearch.com/contact/enquiry/3/7421

A bout us: Research is and will always be the key to success and growth for any industry. Most organizations invest a major chunk of their resources viz. time, money and manpower in research to achieve new breakthroughs in their businesses. The outcome might not always be as expected thereby arising the need for precise, factual and high-quality data backing your research. This is where MART RESEARCH steps in and caters its expertise in the domain of market research reports to industries across varied sectors.