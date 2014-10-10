eSIM Market Challenges, Standardization, Competitive Market Share, Size, Forecast To 2027
eSIM is an electronic SIM Card which is embedded inside a device and cannot be removed like plastic SIM cards. eSIM are rewritable and user can change the network operator according to their needs. eSIM has a better design and provides better user experience. ESIM has numerous application like m2m communication, smartphones and wearable.Due to growing popularity of IoT and M2M communication the eSIM market is experiencing a high demand for more efficient eSIM solutions. Smartphone companies like Apple, Inc. are focusing on providing eSIM facilities in their products in order to maintain their competitive position in the market. Rise in adoption of IoT devices, growing awareness about wearable devices and increase in mobile computing are the factors expected to drive this market whereas increasing security concerns of the users and lack of regulations are the factors that may hinder the growth of this market.
The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global eSIM market based on Application, Industry Vertical. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall eSIM market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 16 counties globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.
1. Gemalto NV
2. Infineon Technologies AG
3. Cisco Systems
4. Apple, Inc.
5. Sierra Wireless, Inc.
6. Samsung
7. ORANGE
8. NTT Docomo, Inc.
9. Telefónica S.A.
10. Giesecke+Devrient GmbH
Also, key eSIM market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products, and services offered, financial information for the last 3 years, key development in the past five years.
