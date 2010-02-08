Global Banking Smart Card Market is valued approximately at USD 4.99 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 12.50% over the forecast period 2019-2026. A banking smart card is any pocket-sized card that has embedded with microprocessor chip or memory chip. This banking smart card is a novel technology which has been introduced to the banking industry in order to minimize fraudulent activity and thus, enhance safety when it comes to banking. This banking smart card is a medium via which clients would be capable to ensure the protection of their assets. The banking smart card technology aids in zero error functioning and is frequently more convenient for the consumer to use. Increasing number of frauds in banking & financial sector coupled with surging trend of cashless transactions are the major factors responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period. For instance, according to the survey of Financial Fraud UK report in 2016, the financial fraud losses across payment cards, remote banking and cheques resulted in approximately USD 857.6 million, an increase of 2% as compared to 2015. Moreover, the growing requirement for secure authentication and verification technology to conquer the security threats in the banking sector is a prime factor boosting the demand for smart cards around the world. In addition, constant developments in technology penetration along with growing digital channels such as online banking & mobile banking is another factor driving the demand for banking smart card all over the world. However, lack of awareness of the smart card technology, the high cost to initially implement this technology and security concern among users are few factors anticipated to limiting the growth of global Banking Smart Card market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Banking Smart Card market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region in terms of revenue and market share owing to rise in trend of cashless transaction among individuals living in this region. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit at high growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period of 2019-2026 owing to rising number of fraudulent activities in banking sector across the countries of this region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Gemalto

NXP Semiconductors NV

Giesecke & Devrient (G&D) GmbH

Identicard

Texas Instruments, Inc.

SCM Microsystems

Oberthur Technologies SA

Infineon Technologies AG

Magicard

Atos SE

INSIDE Secure SA

American Express Company

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Magnetic Stripe Card

Chip Card

Others

By Application:

Commercial

Personal

By Region:

North America

S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Contents

Global Banking Smart Card Market Size, Status and Forecast 2026

Chapter 1 Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2 Global Banking Smart Card Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3 Global Banking Smart Card Market Dynamics

3.1. Banking Smart Card Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4 Global Banking Smart Card Market Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5 Global Banking Smart Card Market, by Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Banking Smart Card Market by Type, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Banking Smart Card Market Estimates & Forecasts by Type 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

5.4. Banking Smart Card Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Magnetic Stripe Card

5.4.2. Chip Card

5.4.3. Others

Chapter 6 Global Banking Smart Card Market, by Application

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Banking Smart Card Market by Application, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Banking Smart Card Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

6.4. Banking Smart Card Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Commercial

6.4.2. Personal

Chapter 7 Global Banking Smart Card Market, Regional Analysis

Chapter 8 Competitive Intelligence

8.1. Top Market Strategies

8.2. Company Profiles

8.2.1. Gemalto

8.2.2. NXP Semiconductors NV

8.2.3. Giesecke & Devrient (G&D) GmbH

8.2.4. Identicard

8.2.5. Texas Instruments, Inc.

8.2.6. SCM Microsystems

8.2.7. Oberthur Technologies SA

8.2.8. Infineon Technologies AG

8.2.9. Magicard

8.2.10. Atos SE

8.2.11. INSIDE Secure SA

8.2.12. American Express Company

Chapter 9 Research Process

