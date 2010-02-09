Global Building Information Modelling (BIM) Market is valued approximately at USD 4.35 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 12.70% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Building Information Modelling (BIM) is the process maintained by several tools and technologies including the generation and management of digital representations of physical and functional features of places. The building information models (BIMs) are the files which can be obtained, replaced or networked to assist decision-making involving a building or the other built asset. The BIM is used in the construction sector for the purpose of designing and managing projects during their life cycle. Rapidly increasing number of construction projects followed by rising urbanization worldwide are the major factors responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period. For instance, the growth rate of construction industry globally in 2017 was estimated nearly 3.5% and it grew to 3.9% (approx.) in 2018, according to International Construction Market Survey. Also, according to the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs in 2018, it is estimated that 55% of the total world’s population lives in urban area and it expected to rise to 68% by 2050. Thus, increasing number of construction projects along with increasing urbanization has surged the demand for Building Information Modelling (BIM) around the world. Moreover, increasing government mandates for BIM adoption is also the factor boosting the adoption for BIM around the world. For instance, The US General Services Administration (GSA) created the National 3D-4D-BIM Program. This program formed policy authorizing BIM adoption for all Public Buildings Service projects. GSA also partners with BIM vendors, open standard organizations, federal agencies, academic/research institutions and professional associations to develop a community of BIM leaders within GSA. Thus, governmental bodies mandating the adoption of BIM, which also encourage the demand for BIM among the end-user. Furthermore, Growing Use of AR/VR and Adoption of Green BIM is the most promising factor which provides lucrative growth opportunities to the market during the forecast period. However, high cost of BIM is the major factors anticipated to hamper the growth of global Building Information Modelling (BIM) market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Building Information Modelling (BIM) market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region in terms of revenue and market share owing to favorable regulations enforced by the government for the adoption of BIM coupled with increased adoption of cloud-based engineering software in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit at high growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period of 2019-2026 owing to growing number of construction projects in the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Autodesk

Nemetschek

Bentley Systems

Trimble

Dassault Systems

RIB Software

Asite

Hexagon

Archidata

Aveva

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Software

Services

By Application:

Buildings

Industrial

Civil Infrastructure

Oil & Gas

Others

By End-User:

Architecture/Engineer

Contractor

Others

By Region:

North America

S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

