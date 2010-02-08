Mart Research new study, Global Customer Experience Management Market Report cover definite aggressive standpoint including the piece of the overall industry & profiles of the key members working in the worldwide market.

Customer Experience Management Market is valued approximately USD 6.9 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 13.3% over the forecast period 2019-2026.

Get a Sample Copy of Global Customer Experience Management Market @ https://martresearch.com/contact/request-sample/3/7424

The customer experience management allows the customer to interact with the company through various touch points to create differentiated experiences. The growing traction of customer experience management among various companies owing to increasing advancement in cloud-based customer experience management. The customer experience management enables various organizations to retain their customer base by offering enhanced customer experience across various channels. Further, the customer experience management enables the organization to strengthen their brand presence, increase customer loyalty along with reducing customer churn. Moreover, the rising demand for big data analytics has enables the growth of the market segment. The customer experience management provides the real-time tracking of the customers along with their behavior.

The regional analysis of Customer Experience Management market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is expected to register significant growth over the forecast period owing to the rising demand across various industry verticals such as BFSI, telecom, IT & telecom and healthcare industry. The integration of AI and data analytics along with increased digital growth in customer experience management software has accelerated the growth of the region. For instance, In May 2019, Medallia Inc., customer experience management service provider, has announced to acquire Strikedeck, an advanced platform enabling companies to drive customer success (CS). The acquisition provides the company to expand its product portfolio in B2B customer experience management. The companies will provide information such as renewals of account, product adoption and usage, subscriptions, billing along with many other information to the client.

Customer Experience Management Market, by Touch Point Type

Store/Branch

Call centre

Social media

E-mail

Mobile

Web services

Others

Customer Experience Management Market, by End-Use

Telecom & IT

Public sector

Energy and utilities

Retail

Manufacturing

Healthcare

BFSI

Customer Experience Management Market, Regional Analysis

North America Customer Experience Management Market

Europe Customer Experience Management Market Snapshot

Asia-Pacific Customer Experience Management Market Snapshot

Latin America Customer Experience Management Market Snapshot

Rest of The World Customer Experience Management Market

Buy Global Customer Experience Management Market Research Report Now @ https://martresearch.com/paymentform/3/7424/Single_User

Table of Contents

Global Customer Experience Management Market Size, Status and Forecast 2026

Chapter 1 Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2 Customer Experience Management Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3 Customer Experience Management Market Dynamics

3.1. Customer Experience Management Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4 Customer Experience Management Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5 Customer Experience Management Market, by Touch Point Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Customer Experience Management Market by Touch Point Type, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Customer Experience Management Market Estimates & Forecasts by Touch Point Type 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

5.4. Customer Experience Management Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Store/Branch

5.4.2. Call centre

5.4.3. Social media

5.4.4. E-mail

5.4.5. Mobile

5.4.6. Web services

5.4.7. Others

Chapter 6 Customer Experience Management Market, by End-Use

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Customer Experience Management Market by End-Use, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3. Customer Experience Management Market Estimates & Forecasts by End-Use 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

6.4. Customer Experience Management Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Telecom & IT

6.4.2. Public sector

6.4.3. Energy and utilities

6.4.4. Retail

6.4.5. Manufacturing

6.4.6. Healthcare

6.4.7. BFSI

Chapter 7 Customer Experience Management Market, Regional Analysis

Chapter 8 Competitive Intelligence

8.1. Top Market Strategies

8.2. Company Profiles

8.2.1. Adobe System Inc.

8.2.2. Adobe System Inc.

8.2.3. Avaya, Inc.

8.2.4. CA Technologies

8.2.5. Chime Technologies Inc

8.2.6. Clarabridge

8.2.7. Freshworks Inc.

8.2.8. Genesys

8.2.9. IBM Corp.

8.2.10. Nokia Networks

8.2.11. Oracle Corp.

8.2.12. SAP SE

8.2.13. SDL Plc

Chapter 9 Research Process

9.1. Research Process

9.1.1. Data Mining

9.1.2. Analysis

9.1.3. Market Estimation

9.1.4. Validation

9.1.5. Publishing

9.2. Research Attributes

9.3. Research Assumption

Get Inquiry before buy this Report @ https://martresearch.com/contact/enquiry/3/7424

A bout us: Research is and will always be the key to success and growth for any industry. Most organizations invest a major chunk of their resources viz. time, money and manpower in research to achieve new breakthroughs in their businesses. The outcome might not always be as expected thereby arising the need for precise, factual and high-quality data backing your research. This is where MART RESEARCH steps in and caters its expertise in the domain of market research reports to industries across varied sectors.