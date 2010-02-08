Data Centre Colocation Market is valued approximately USD 28.3 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 10.9% over the forecast period 2019-2026. The data center colocation allows the organization to rent office space for servers, networks or internet bandwidth to deploy its own data center within an existing data center. The cost-effective and energy efficient data center solutions provided by the data center colocation to users has led to the rising demand of the market over the forecast period. The data center colocation market tends to grow significantly over the forecast period owing to the rising awareness among organizations towards reducing carbon footprints which has led to the increasing penetration of data center colocation among users. The data center colocation enhances the business potential by reducing the operational expenditure resulting the growth of the market. Moreover, the data center helps in space reduction as the server can be stored at data center thus, reducing the space requirement. This helps in boosting the market share of data center colocation. Further, the data center colocation enables reduction in cost of cooling and heating along with the need of IT expertise. The major players in the market are adopting the strategy of merger and acquisition to expand their digital reach.

The regional analysis of Data Centre Colocation market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is expected to dominate the market share of data center collocation market owing to the presence of large number of IT industries and presence of major data center collocation service providers. For instance, in March 2019, Microsoft and Telecom Egypt are collaborating to provide Microsoft cloud network in Egypt. The collaboration is aimed to increase the customer base and to extend the geographical outreach in the region. Moreover, major companies are managing their business data through data center collocation hosting as higher initial cost involved in installing the infrastructure resulting in the accentuate market growth of data center collocation. The merger provides the company to expand its product portfolio in B2B Data Centre Colocation. The companies will provide information such as renewals of account, product adoption and usage, subscriptions, billing along with many other information to the client.

Data Centre Colocation Market, by Solution Type

Retail colocation

Wholesale colocation

Data Centre Colocation Market, by End-Use

Banking and financial services

IT and telecom

Healthcare

Government

Others

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Contents

Global Data Centre Colocation Market Size, Status and Forecast 2026

Chapter 1 Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2 Data Centre Colocation Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3 Data Centre Colocation Market Dynamics

3.1. Data Centre Colocation Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4 Data Centre Colocation Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5 Data Centre Colocation Market, by Solution Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Data Centre Colocation Market by Solution Type, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Data Centre Colocation Market Estimates & Forecasts by Solution Type 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

5.4. Data Centre Colocation Market, Sub Segment Analysis

Chapter 6 Data Centre Colocation Market, by End-Use

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Data Centre Colocation Market by End-Use, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3. Data Centre Colocation Market Estimates & Forecasts by End-Use 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

6.4. Data Centre Colocation Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Banking and financial services

6.4.2. IT and telecom

6.4.3. Healthcare

6.4.4. Government

6.4.5. Others

Chapter 7 Data Centre Colocation Market, Regional Analysis

Chapter 8 Competitive Intelligence

8.1. Top Market Strategies

8.2. Company Profiles

8.2.1. American Telephone & Telegraph, Inc.

8.2.1.1. Key Information

8.2.1.2. Overview

8.2.1.3. Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

8.2.1.4. Solution Summary

8.2.1.5. Recent Developments

8.2.2. CenturyLink Technology Solutions

8.2.3. DuPont Fabros Technology, Inc.

8.2.4. Equinix, Inc.

8.2.5. Global Switch Corp.

8.2.6. NTT Data Corp.

8.2.7. China Telecom Corporation Ltd

8.2.8. Rackspace Inc.

8.2.9. SunGuard Availability Services

8.2.10. Verizon Communication Ltd

8.2.11. Digital Realty Trust

Chapter 9 Research Process

9.1. Research Process

9.1.1. Data Mining

9.1.2. Analysis

9.1.3. Market Estimation

9.1.4. Validation

9.1.5. Publishing

9.2. Research Attributes

9.3. Research Assumption

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Global Data Centre Colocation in global market.

To analyse the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyse and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

