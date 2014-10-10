Global activated carbon market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 10.08% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing usage of the product in different purification and treatment processing in different industries. This Activated Carbon research report includes Market definition which provides detail segmentation of the global market based on the region. The research presents the current market scenario and outlook for each region.

Activated carbon is a type of processed carbon designed to provide smaller, lower-volume pores in its structure which help in increasing the surface area in filtration application. These pores help increase the absorption capacity, and therefor are utilized in purification in a number of processing industries such as food & beverages, oil & gas, pollution control, water & wastewater treatment among others.

This Activated Carbon research report presents a study of the global market. It undertakes the comprehensive study of the market to track its growth over the years to forecast its growth trajectory. This Activated Carbon research report thoroughly explains each and every aspect related to the market which facilitates the report’s readers to study and evaluate the upcoming market trend and execute the analytical data to promote the business. It provides insightful and comprehensive information in consideration of the different industry pioneers, including their revenue details, technological advancements and market footprint.

Some Major factors included in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Points Involved in Activated Carbon Market Report:

Activated Carbon Study Coverage

Executive Summary

Market Size by Application

Manufacturers Profiles

Production Forecasts

Consumption Forecast

Market Size by Manufacturers

Production by Regions

Consumption by Regions

Market Size by Type

Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

Activated Carbon Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

Key Findings

Market Analysis: Global Activated Carbon Market

Market Segmentation:

The research report reveals the developments of the market segments on the basis of product, application, end users and geography. Each segment has been studied in detail in this report.

Segmentation by Product

Powdered

Granular

Extruded/Pelletized

Others Honeycombs Activated Carbon Fibers



Segmentation by Application

Liquid Phase

Gas Phase

By End Use

Water & Wastewater Treatment

Food & Beverage Processing

Industrial Chemicals

Pharmaceutical & Medical

Automotive

Gas & Air Purification

Mining

Others Personal Care Gold Metal Catalyst



Market competitive landscape:

This report focuses on the key competitors present in the market. Business strategies utilizes by the companies, their financial situation, sales, etc. are been incorporated in this Activated Carbon research report.

Global activated carbon market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of activated carbon market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Top key players

Osaka Gas Chemicals Co., Ltd.;

Cabot Corporation;

Kuraray Co., Ltd.;

HAYCARB (PVT) LTD.;

KUREHA CORPORATION;

Donau Carbon GmbH;

Silcarbon Aktivkohle GmbH;

Prominent Systems, Inc.;

OXBOW ACTIVATED CARBON;

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc.;

Albemarle Corporation;

Carbon Activated Corporation;

Evoqua Water Technologies LLC;

Ingevity; CarboTech AC GmbH;

Boyce Carbon and OTC

Geographic landscape:

Some of the vital regions covered in this report are

North America

South America

Asia and Pacific region

Middle east and Africa

Europe

Summary of the report

This Activated Carbon report provides in depth overview of the global Activated Carbon market

Investigation of the global industry trends, historic data and forecast from 2019-2026

Wide ranging company profiles of the leading players in the industry

The Composition of the market, in terms of dynamic molecule types and targets, underlining the major industry resources and players.

SWOT analysis and Porter five force analyses is utilized to provide unbiased view of the market.

WHO SHOULD BUY THE GLOBAL ACTIVATED CARBON REPORT?

People looking to enrich the decision-making capability by following points must buy the report:

Breakdown of market share of the top Activated Carbon industry players Evaluations of market share for the regional and country level sectors Estimation of Activated Carbon market for the forecast period of all the aforementioned classes, sub classes, and the domestic markets Tactical recommendation for the newbies Tactical recommendation in primary business industries based on the Activated Carbon market forecast

