Dietary Fibers Market: In-depth Analysis by Regional Outlook, Latest Trend, Share Analysis, Growth Application and Forecast to 2026
Leading Key Players in Dietary Fibers Market Ingredion Incorporated; Grain Processing Corporation; Grain Millers, Inc.; Lonza; KFSU LTD Australia; Roquette Frères; DuPont de Nemours, Inc.; Archer Daniels Midland Company; Tate & Lyle; J. RETTENMAIER & SÖHNE GmbH + Co KG; Tereos; CJ CheilJedang Corp.; Fuji Nihon Seito Corporation; Novagreen Inc.; Mengzhou Tailijie Co.,Ltd.; Baolingbao Biology Co., Ltd.; NATUREX; among others
Market Definition: Global Dietary Fibers Market
Dietary fibers are naturally-occurring nutritional component available in various plant-based food products. These ingredients are known to enhance various bodily functions as they help the body to digest the food products, and are responsible for the movement of waste in the body. Although, their applications and benefits are not just for dietary benefits; they are also known to assist in keeping the optimal sugar levels, cholesterol while also maintaining the optimal body weight in individuals.
Market Drivers:
- Increasing consumption of health-focused food products amid changes in lifestyle of consumers; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market
- Various health and nutritional benefits associated with these products is expected to augment the growth of this market
- Growing rate of consumption for fiber-based supplements globally is also expected to boost the growth of the market
- Increased demand from pharmaceutical industry due to an increase in their expenditure is expected to drive the growth of the market
Market Restraints:
- Presence of strict regulatory compliances regarding their usage in pharmaceuticals is expected to restrict the growth of the market
- Lack of universally accepted guidelines for the product is expected to restrict the growth of the market
- Concerns regarding its reactivity and lack of stability in certain liquid products is also expected to restrict the growth of the market
Segmentation: Global Dietary Fibers Market
By Source
- Plant Food
- Fruits & Vegetables
- Apple
- Banana
- Pear
- Grapefruit
- Raspberries
- Garlic
- Okra
- Carrot
- Potato
- Beet
- Cereals & Grains
- Soy
- Oats
- Wheat
- Rice
- Barley
- Legumes
- Beans
- Corn
- Peas
- Nuts & Seeds
- Almond
- Peanuts
- Psyllium
- Flaxseed
- Sunflowers
- Waste Products
- Wheat Straw
- Hulls
- Peanut Skins
- Vegetable & Fruit Waste
- Fruits & Vegetables
By Type
- Soluble
- Pectin
- Gums
- Mucilage
- Inulin
- Polydextrose
- Beta-Glucan
- Fructooligosaccharides (FOS)
- Galactooligosaccharides (GOS)
- Corn Fiber
- Others
- Insoluble
- Cellulose
- Hemi-Cellulose
- Lignin
- Resistant Starch
- Chitin & Chitosan
- Fiber/Bran
- Oat Bran
- Wheat Fiber
- Others
- Pea Fiber
- Husk & Grasses
By Application
- Food
- Bakery
- Breakfast Cereals & Snacks
- Confectionary
- Dairy
- Meat Products
- Infant Food
- Beverages
- Pharmaceutical & Dietary Supplements
- Companion Animal Nutrition
- Others
By End-Use
- Waste Movement
- Weight Management
- Cholesterol Management
- Sugar Management
By Processing Treatment
- Extrusion Cooking
- Canning
- Grinding
- Boiling
- Frying
By Geography
- North America,
- Europe,
- Asia-Pacific,
- South America,
- Middle East and Africa
Key Developments in the Market:
- In June 2018, US FDA announced that they had ruled for the approval of “Oat Fiber” to be included in their list of dietary fibers. This ruling will allow various oat fiber manufacturers to increase the application areas of their products as they can market their product as nutritional ingredients
- In June 2018, Tate & Lyle announced that the US FDA had approved their “PROMITOR” soluble fiber and “STA-LITE” under their dietary fiber ingredient definition. Tate & Lyle’s entire fiber portfolio is deemed acceptable under the US FDA’s new definition for dietary fibers designed to provide various health benefits and solutions to the consumers and manufacturers of food products
Competitive Analysis:
Global dietary fibers market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of dietary fibers market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Table of Contents
- Introduction
- Market Segmentation
- Market Overview
- Executive Summary
- Premium Insights
- Global, By Component
- Product Type
- Delivery
- Industry Type
- Geography
10.1. Overview
10.2. North America
10.3. Europe
10.4. Asia-Pacific
10.5. South America
10.6. Middle East & Africa
- Company Landscape
- Company Profiles
- Related Reports
