Mercury Poisoning Treatment Market Analysis 2019-2026: Top Vendors Like | Akorn, Incorporated, Amerigen Pharmaceuticals Limited, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
Market Analysis: Global Mercury poisoning Treatment Market
Global Mercury Poisoning Treatment Market is growing at a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing research and development expenses and factories where mercury-containing products are used or manufactured are some factors fueling the market growth.
Market Definition: Global Mercury poisoning Treatment Market
Mercury toxicity (poisoning) is serious public health issues as it causes sudden illness and death. It occurs when you unintended exposed to mercury. The severity of the cases depends on the chemical form of the mercury, route of administration and amount of mercury consumed. The exposure may affect many parts of the body including central nervous system, digestive system and others.
According to the statistics published in European Medicines Agency in the year of 2017, it was estimated less than 0.1 in every 10,000 people were diagnosed with mercury poison annually in the European Union.
Key Market Players:
- Akorn,
- Incorporated,
- Amerigen Pharmaceuticals Limited,
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd,
- Mylan N.V.,
- EmeraMed Limited,
- Bausch Health,
- Medesis Pharma among others.
Market Drivers
- Rise in number of patients who avails mercury-containing dental amalgams is driving the market growth
- Emergence of drugs used to treat complications such as cardiovascular disorders associated with mercury poisoning is boosting the market growth
- Rising initiatives from healthcare professionals as well as from the government to protect patient from accidental mercury poisoning acts as a market driver
- Huge financial support to the researchers for developing novel intervention also drives the market growth
Market Restraints
- Limited availability of medicinal treatment options due to low prevalence of mercury toxicity is restraining the market growth
- Fewer approvals of drugs from the regulatory authorities is hindering the market growth
- Lack of trained personnel and stringent safety regulations acts as a restricting factor in the growth of this market
Segmentation: Global Mercury poisoning Treatment Market
By Forms
- Methylmercury
- Elemental Mercury
- Others
By Disease
- Acute Mercury Poisoning
- Chronic Mercury Poisoning
By Drugs
- Dimercaprol
- Dimercaptosuccinic Acid
- D-Pennicillamine
- Others
By Routes of Administration
- Injectable
- Oral
By End Users
- Hospitals
- Homecare
- Specialty Clinics
- Others
By Distribution Channel
- Hospital Pharmacy
- Online Pharmacy
- Retailers
- Others
By Geography
- North America
- South America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
Competitive Analysis:
Global mercury poisoning treatment market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of global mercury poisoning treatment market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
