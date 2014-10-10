Market Analysis: Global Mercury poisoning Treatment Market

Global Mercury Poisoning Treatment Market is growing at a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing research and development expenses and factories where mercury-containing products are used or manufactured are some factors fueling the market growth.

Market Definition: Global Mercury poisoning Treatment Market

Mercury toxicity (poisoning) is serious public health issues as it causes sudden illness and death. It occurs when you unintended exposed to mercury. The severity of the cases depends on the chemical form of the mercury, route of administration and amount of mercury consumed. The exposure may affect many parts of the body including central nervous system, digestive system and others.

According to the statistics published in European Medicines Agency in the year of 2017, it was estimated less than 0.1 in every 10,000 people were diagnosed with mercury poison annually in the European Union.

Key Market Players:

Akorn,

Incorporated,

Amerigen Pharmaceuticals Limited,

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd,

Mylan N.V.,

EmeraMed Limited,

Bausch Health,

Medesis Pharma among others.

Market Drivers

Rise in number of patients who avails mercury-containing dental amalgams is driving the market growth

Emergence of drugs used to treat complications such as cardiovascular disorders associated with mercury poisoning is boosting the market growth

Rising initiatives from healthcare professionals as well as from the government to protect patient from accidental mercury poisoning acts as a market driver

Huge financial support to the researchers for developing novel intervention also drives the market growth

Market Restraints

Limited availability of medicinal treatment options due to low prevalence of mercury toxicity is restraining the market growth

Fewer approvals of drugs from the regulatory authorities is hindering the market growth

Lack of trained personnel and stringent safety regulations acts as a restricting factor in the growth of this market

Segmentation: Global Mercury poisoning Treatment Market

By Forms

Methylmercury

Elemental Mercury

Others

By Disease

Acute Mercury Poisoning

Chronic Mercury Poisoning

By Drugs

Dimercaprol

Dimercaptosuccinic Acid

D-Pennicillamine

Others

By Routes of Administration

Injectable

Oral

By End Users

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Others

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

Retailers

Others

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Competitive Analysis:

Global mercury poisoning treatment market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of global mercury poisoning treatment market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Current and future of global mercury poisoning treatment market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

