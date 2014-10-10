Polybutadiene is a synthetic rubber which is usually formed by the polymerization of the monomer 1, 3- butadiene. They are widely used in the manufacturing of tires as they have high resistance to wear.

Growth in the tire and synthetic rubber industry will accelerate the demand for polybutadiene in the market. There is also increasing popularity of low rolling resistance, and improved performance tires is another factor which will also enhance the market growth. Increasing popularity of industrial rubber good will also enhance the market for polybutadiene. On the other hand, easily available raw material, rising urbanization, and low cost of the labor will also affect the market positively and will create new opportunities for this market to grow.

This report shows the global size of the Polybutadiene market by analyzing historical data and future prospects. This report categorizes in regional terms the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Polybutadiene in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India. This report analyzes each manufacturer’s production facilities, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in the global market. This report focuses on Polybutadiene volume and value at global, regional and corporate levels. This report contains a comprehensive “Polybutadiene market” study using SWOT analysis, i.e. Strength, weakness, opportunities for organization and threats. The Polybutadiene Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key market players based on the various objectives of the organization, such as profiling, product outline, production quantities, required raw materials and the financial health of the organization.

Market Scenario

The report highly involves chapter wise explanation for every aspect of the market wherein the drivers, trends, opportunities, leading and trending segments are discussed in detail with specific examples. Profiles of leading players are also discussed along with their business expansion strategies.

Polybutadiene market is expected to reach USD USD 16.35 Billion by 2027 growing at a growth rate of 5.20% in the forecast period 2020 to 2027. Growing demand for eco- friendly tires and growing demand from various end users will also create new opportunities for this polybutadiene market.

Segments the Market

The predictions featured in this report have been derived using proven research methods and standards. With this data, the research report serves as a source of information and analysis for every segment of the market, including but not restricted to: local markets, product, and application.

Based on the By Type

Solid Polybutadiene Rubber,

Liquid Polybutadiene Rubber

Based on the application

Tiers,

Polymer Modification,

Industrial Rubber Manufacturing,

Chemicals,Others

Based on the geography

North America

South America

Asia and Pacific region

Middle east and Africa

Europe

Competitive Landscape

ARLANXEO,

JSR Corporation,

UBE INDUSTRIES,LTD.,

KUMHO PETROCHEMICAL.,

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company,

SABIC,

Reliance Industries Limited,

Versalis, Sibur,

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation.,

Synthos, Cray Valley,

ZEON CORPORATION,

Evonik Industries, TSRC,

NIPPON SODA CO., LTD.,

FIRESTONE POLYMERS LLC,

Mitsubishi Corporation,

PetroChina Company Limited,

PJSC “Nizhnekamskneftekhim

Table of Content:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of the Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Polybutadiene Market Landscape

Market Ecosystem

Market Characteristics

Market Segmentation Analysis

Part 05: Market Sizing

Market Definition

Market Sizing 2020

Market Size And Forecast 2020-2027

Part 06: Customer Landscape

Part 07: Polybutadiene Market Regional Landscape

Geographical Segmentation

Regional Comparison

Americas – Market Size And Forecast 2019-2026

EMEA – Market Size And Forecast 2019-2026

APAC – Market Size And Forecast 2019-2026

Part 08: Decision Framework

Part 09: Drivers And Challenges

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Part 10: Polybutadiene Market Trends

Part 11: Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape Disruption

Vendors Covered

Vendor Classification

Market Positioning Of Vendors

Polybutadiene Market Share Analysis

Polybutadiene market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breath, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the company’s focus related to polybutadiene market.

