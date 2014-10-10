Recycled Glass Market primary data collection was achieved by interviewing the retailers and the consumers. The interviews were conducted through one to one structured questionnaire supervision.

Global Recycled Glass Market report provides an in-depth analysis of all market dynamics including drivers and restraints, and trends and opportunities. Important factors supporting growth across various is also provided. Using the industrial figures, the market finds growth figures between the forecast timespan.

In order to present an executive-level model of the market and its future perspectives, Recycled Glass Market report presents a clear segmentation based on different parameters. The factors that affect these segments are also discussed in detail in the report.

Major Players included in this report are as follows –

Strategic Materials

Ardagh

Momentum Recycling

Heritage Glass

Shanghai Yanlongji

Spring Pool

Pace Glass

Vitro Minerals

Marco Abrasives

Rumpke

Binder+Co

Owens Corning

Vetropack Holding

Dlubak Glass

Recycled Glass Market can be segmented into Product Types as –

Container Glass

Construction Glass

Other

Container Glass had a market share of 61% in 2018

followed by construction glass and others.

Construction Glass will increase at a cagr of 6% in the future.

Recycled Glass Market can be segmented into Applications as –

Alcohol

Food and Beverages

Construction

Others

Food and beverages is the largest segment of Recycled Glass application

with a share of 53% in 2018.

Recycled Glass Market: Regional analysis includes:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America (Brazil etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

Recycled Glass Market track and analyse competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, research and developments, with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

