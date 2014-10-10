According to Data Bridge Market Research, “ Global Antibiotic Resistance Market” of North America is expected to have the largest market share in the current scenario, although Europe and Asia-Pacific are expanding their market shares with a significant level of growth rate, and are expected to overtake North America considering the shift of various manufacturing industries from North America to the Asia-Pacific region.

Market Analysis:

Global Antibiotic Resistance Market is growing at a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2020-2027. Increasing research and development expenses and high demand of novel therapies are some factors fueling the market growth

Antibiotic Resistance market research report acts as a precious backbone for the expansion of industry. The report has been generated with the comprehensive market insights and analysis that offers superior perspective of the market place. The Antibiotic Resistance report provides CAGR values along with its fluctuations for the definite forecast period. Market definition included in the report provides the scope of particular product with respect to the driving factors and restraints in the market. Market segmentation has also been carried out extensively based on a variety of parameters that include applications, verticals, deployment model, end user, and geography.

Top Manufacturers Profiles Operating in this Market: Achaogen, Inc, Nabriva Therapeutics plc, BioVersys AG, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc, Destiny Pharma plc, Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Westway Health, NEMESIS BIOSCIENCE LTD, Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, The Medicines Company, ALLERGAN, Merck & Co., Inc., Pfizer Inc, CARB-X, MELINTA THERAPEUTICS, INC, , Novartis AG, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, AbbVie Inc, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and others.

Descriptive Analysis of the Market

This Antibiotic Resistance research report delivers the Descriptive Analysis of the market by introducing the definition, classification, segmentation, application, engagements and market trends. It also identifies and analyzes the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in industry.

Segmentation

For the better understanding the market is segmented on the basis of type, product, end users and geographical landscape

Global Antibiotic Resistance Market By Disease Type (Urinary Tract Infection, Intra-Abdominal Infections, Blood Stream Infections, Clostridium Difficile Infections and Others), Pathogen Type (Acinetobacter Baumannii, Pseudomonas Aeruginosa, Staphylococcus Aureus, Streptococcus Pneumoniae and Others) Drugs Class (Oxazolidinones, Lipoglycopeptides, Tetracyclines and Others), End- Users (Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

Scope of the Antibiotic Resistance Market

Global Antibiotic Resistance Market is segmented on the basis of countries into U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Russia, Turkey, Switzerland, Rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC), U.A.E, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

