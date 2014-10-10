According to Data Bridge Market Research, “ Global UV Disinfection Equipment Market” of North America is expected to have the largest market share in the current scenario, although Europe and Asia-Pacific are expanding their market shares with a significant level of growth rate, and are expected to overtake North America considering the shift of various manufacturing industries from North America to the Asia-Pacific region.

Market Analysis:

Global UV Disinfection Equipment Market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 14.53 billion by 2027, registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2020-2027. This rise in market value can be attributed to the various installation ease and their environmental benefits in acting as disinfectant products.

This UV Disinfection Equipment market report also explains the key developments in the industry with respect to current scenario and the future advancements. Competitive landscape underlines the strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analysing their core competencies, and strategies. Competitor strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and acquisitions covered in this report helps abc industry to take better steps for selling goods and services. Thus, the all-inclusive market information and data of the UV Disinfection Equipment report will surely grow business and improve return on investment (ROI).

Top Manufacturers Profiles Operating in this Market: Aquionics.com; Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation; First Light Technologies; Evoqua Water Technologies LLC; Greenway Technologies; Xenex; Advanced UV, Inc.; ENAQUA; Signify Holding; American Ultraviolet; Severn Trent Services; Calgon Carbon Corporation; Trojan Technologies; Xylem; Atlantium Technologies Ltd.; STERIPEN BY HYDRO-PHOTON INC .; STERIS plc.; uvdi.com/international; EvergreenUV and ABIOTEC; S.I.T.A. srl among others.

Descriptive Analysis of the Market

This UV Disinfection Equipment research report delivers the Descriptive Analysis of the market by introducing the definition, classification, segmentation, application, engagements and market trends. It also identifies and analyzes the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in industry.

Segmentation

For the better understanding the market is segmented on the basis of type, product, end users and geographical landscape

Global UV Disinfection Equipment Market By Component (UV Lamps, Quartz Sleeve, Reactor Chamber, Controller Unit, Others), Application (Water Treatment, Waste Water Treatment, Air Treatment, Process Water Treatment, Surface Disinfection), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

Scope of the UV Disinfection Equipment Market

Global UV Disinfection Equipment Market is segmented on the basis of countries into U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Russia, Turkey, Switzerland, Rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC), U.A.E, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Insights of the Study

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, geographic and business segments, and product portfolios of the leading players in the trocars market

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the UV Disinfection Equipment market

To strategically profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market position in terms of ranking and core competencies, and detail the competitive landscape for market leaders

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the UV Disinfection Equipment Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

