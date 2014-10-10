According to Data Bridge Market Research, “ Global Probe Card Market” of North America is expected to have the largest market share in the current scenario, although Europe and Asia-Pacific are expanding their market shares with a significant level of growth rate, and are expected to overtake North America considering the shift of various manufacturing industries from North America to the Asia-Pacific region.

Market Analysis:

Global Probe Card Market is expected to rise to an estimated value o by, registering a steady CAGR of 4.10% in the forecast period of 2020-2027. Rising demand for Through- Silicon Via (TSV) and technological advancement in probe card is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Top Manufacturers Profiles Operating in this Market: FormFactor, MICRONICS JAPAN CO., LTD., Technoprobe S.p.A, JAPAN ELECTRONIC MATERIALS CORPORATION, MPI Corporation, SV Probe, Microfriend, FEINMETALL GmbH, WILL-Technology., Chunghwa Precision Test Tech.Co., Ltd., ADVANTEST CORPORATION,., Wentworth Laboratories, htt high tech trade GmbH, JEM America Corp, Inc, Celadon Systems, Rucker Kolls Inc., BE Precision Technology, Plexon Inc, Alpha Probes, Seiken Micro Technology Co.,Ltd., NIKAD, PROWAN Technology Co., Ltd. and others

Descriptive Analysis of the Market

Segmentation

For the better understanding the market is segmented on the basis of type, product, end users and geographical landscape

Global Probe Card Market By Product (Cantilever Probe Card, Vertical Probe Card, MEMS Probe Card), Application (Foundry & Logic, DRAM, Flash, Parametric, Other), Type (Advanced Probe Cards, Standard Probe Cards), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

Table of Content:

Probe Card Market Size

Probe Card Market New Sales Volumes

Probe Card Market Replacement Sales Volumes

Probe Card Installed Base

Probe Card Market by Brands

Probe Card Market Procedure Volumes

Probe Card Market Product Price Analysis

Probe Card Market Shares in Different Regions

Probe Card Recent Developments for Market Competitors

Probe Card Market Upcoming Applications

Probe Card Market Innovators Study

Scope of the Probe Card Market

Global Probe Card Market is segmented on the basis of countries into U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Russia, Turkey, Switzerland, Rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC), U.A.E, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

