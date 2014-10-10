According to Data Bridge Market Research, “ Global Wireless RFID Reader Market” of North America is expected to have the largest market share in the current scenario, although Europe and Asia-Pacific are expanding their market shares with a significant level of growth rate, and are expected to overtake North America considering the shift of various manufacturing industries from North America to the Asia-Pacific region.

Market Analysis:

Global Wireless RFID Reader Market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 12.05% in the forecast period of 2020- 2027. The report contains data of the base year 2019 and historic year 2018. Growth in retail industry and is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Top Manufacturers Profiles Operating in this Market: Alien Technology, LLC, Honeywell International Inc., Bright Alliance Technology Limited, CIPHERLAB Co., Ltd., DAILY RFID CO.,LIMITED., FEIG ELECTRONIC, Impinj, Inc., Invengo Technology Pte. Ltd., Nedap N.V., Datalogic S.p.A., JADAK, MOJIX, Zebra Technologies Corp, Unitech Group, Technology Solutions (UK) Ltd.,

Descriptive Analysis of the Market

Segmentation

For the better understanding the market is segmented on the basis of type, product, end users and geographical landscape

Global Wireless RFID Reader Market By Operating System (Android, Windows, Mac OS, Others), Type (Fixed/ Wall Mounted, Portable), End- Users (Asset Tracking, Inventory Management, Personnel Tracking, Access Control), Application (Government, Transportation & Logistics, Retail, Automotive, Manufacturing, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

Scope of the Wireless RFID Reader Market

Global Wireless RFID Reader Market is segmented on the basis of countries into U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Russia, Turkey, Switzerland, Rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC), U.A.E, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

