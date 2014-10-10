The Insight Partners syndicated research service provides complete solution to the client requirements through their experienced analyst team. Garage Equipment Market Research report provides in-depth analysis on the topic and discuss drivers, restraints and opportunities available in the market. The service is designed to help our clients in their decision support system. The analysis also cover the complete spectrum of the research topic to help our clients meeting their business objective.

The demand for garage equipment has again gained traction with the advent of autonomous vehicles. Increasing focus of the government towards electric vehicles has resulted in the requirements for equipment. Additionally, advanced connectivity features and sensors have also propelled the demand for garage equipment as a part of preventive maintenance. Key market players are focusing on strategic collaborations and product developments during the forecast period.

Get PDF Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00007285

The garage equipment market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as vehicle inspection mandates coupled with increasing sales of pre-owned vehicles. However, international trade regulations may hinder the growth of the garage equipment market during the forecast period. Nevertheless, strict emission regulations and demand for electronic control units in vehicles offer symbolic growth prospects for the key players of the garage equipment market in the coming years.

Top Dominating Key Players: Arex Test Systems BV, Aro Equipments Pvt. Ltd, Boston, Garage Equipment Ltd, CEMB S.p.A., Continental AG, Dover Corporation, Fortive Corporation, Gray Manufacturing, Robert Bosch GmbH and Snap-on Incorporated

The global garage equipment market is segmented on the basis of type, function, garage type, installation type, and vehicle type. Based on type, the market is segmented as lifting equipment, diagnostic and testing equipment, emission equipment, body shop equipment, washing equipment, wheel and tire equipment, and others. By function, the market segmentation is done as mechanical and electronic. By garage type, the market is classified as OEM authorized garage and independent garage. On the basis of the installation type, the market is segmented as fixed and mobile. The market on the basis of the vehicle type is classified as passenger cars and commercial vehicles.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global garage equipment market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The garage equipment market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting garage equipment market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the garage equipment market in these regions.

Enquiry for Discount @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPRE00007285

Reasons to Buy the Report:

Learn about the driving factors, affecting the market growth.

Imbibe the advancements and progress in the market during the forecast period.

Understand where the market opportunities lies.

Compare and evaluate various options affecting the market.

Pick up on the leading market players within the market.

Envision the restrictions and restrains that are likely to hamper the market.

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact Us:

The Insight partners,

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email: sales@theinsightpartners.com