Global EV Connectors Market was valued at an estimated USD 27.68 million in 2018; this value is projected to grow to USD 109.67 million by 2026, with a CAGR of 18.78% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increased focus of manufacturers and governments on electric vehicles and increasing its usage.

Leading Players of Global EV Connectors Market are TE Connectivity, Siemens, Tesla, Yazaki Corporation, ITT Inc., ABB, Schneider Electric, Amphenol, HUBER+SUHNER, Fujikura Ltd., Leviton, ChargePoint, WallboxOK, Blink Charging, Fischer Connectors, Connector-Tech ALS, SemaConnect, and so on

Market Drivers and Restraints

Increased demand and adoption of electric vehicle’s due to rising levels of concerns for the environment

Innovations and adoption resulting in the development of enhanced fast and rapid charging connectors resulting in increased demand for the same

Absence of any standards available in the global market for EV connectors; this factor is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Recent Industry Developments:

In October 2018, ITT Inc. announced the launch of its ultra-fast liquid-cooled High Power Charging (HPC) solution. The product capable of providing 60-mile charge in three to five minutes.

In June 2018, ABB announced the launch of “Terra HP”. This product has the capability of providing up to 200 km range in an electric vehicle in eight minutes.

Key Market Segmentation of EV Connectors Market

By Type (Type 1, Type 2, Type 3),

Level of Charging (Level 1, Level 2, Level 3, Level 4),

Current Supply (AC Charging, DC Charging, Inductive Charging),

Charging Speed (Rapid Charger, Fast Charger, Slow Charger),

Component (Leads, Adapters, Pins, Wallbox, AC Mini Plus, Portable Chargers),

Cable Type (Coiled Cable, Straight Cable),

EV Charging Station (Floor Mounted, Wall Mounted),

End-User (Residential Charging, Commercial Charging),

Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

