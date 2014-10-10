The most advanced tools and techniques are applied to produce this Cold Plasma report which gives the best experience to the business and the user. This Cold Plasma market study also evaluates the market status, market share, growth rate, sales volume, future trends, market drivers, market restraints, revenue generation, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, and distributors. This market report potentially endows you with the numerous insights and business solutions that will assist you stay ahead of the competition. The competitive landscape section of the report provides a clear insight into the market share analysis and actions of key industry players.

Global Cold Plasma Market is expected to reach USD 3,156.1 million by 2025 from USD 943.1 million in 2017, at a CAGR of 16.4% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

Recent Industry Developments

In 2018, electronics and semiconductor segment is estimated to rule with 27.6% shares and will cross USD 903.5 million by 2025, rising at the highest CAGR of 17.0%.

In 2018, atmospheric pressure is estimated to rule with 62.2% shares and will cross USD 1,984.7 million by 2025, rising at the highest CAGR of 16.6%

In 2018, direct treatment segment is estimated to rule with 63.3% shares and will cross USD 2,022.0 million by 2025, rising at the CAGR of 16.6%.

Leading players of Global Cold Plasma Market are Nordson Corporation, Plasmatreat GmbH, CPI Plasma, Terraplasma Medical GmbH, Vetaphone A/S, TheraDep Technologies, Inc., Adtec Plasma Technology Co., Baxter International, 3M, Covidien (Medtronic Minimally Invasive Therapies Gro, Coloplast, Smith & Nephew, P2i, Bovie Medical Corporation, Plasmatreat, Plasmatreat North America, Tantec A/S, Henniker Plasma, Vetaphone A/S, Enercon Industries and so on.

FACTORS DRIVING GROWTH IN THE GLOBAL COLD PLASMA MARKET:

Growing focus of market players

The global cold plasma market report contains an in-depth profiling of the key market players, along with the recent developments (new product launches, partnerships, agreements, collaborations, and joint ventures) and strategies adopted by them to sustain and strengthen their position in the market. The report also covers the market shares for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America market.

Innovations in cold plasma technology:

Plasmas are considered as the fourth state of matter. It is the ionized gas which consists of positively and negatively charged ions, free electrons and activated neutral species (excited and radical), and are generally classified into two types, thermal or equilibrium plasma and cold or non-equilibrium plasma. The cold plasma which is also referred as low temperature atmospheric pressure plasma (LTAPP) is a technology that includes neutral and charged particles consisting of free radicals which are used to destroy or inactivate microorganisms. The cold plasma is usually characterized by low gas temperature and a high electron. It is easily generated by electric discharges under reduced pressure. In 2018, Nordson Corporation has launched MesoSPHERE plasma system which is used for high throughput processing of 3D and wafer-level packaging processes such as fan-in, fan-out, wafer-level and panel-level-handling wafers up to 450mm and panels up to 480mm.

EUROPE COLD PLASMA MARKET

Europe Cold Plasma Market is expected to reach USD 1,382.4 million by 2025 from USD 417.8 million in 2017, at a CAGR of 16.2% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

On the basis of industry Europe cold plasma market is segmented into textile, polymer and plastic, electronics and semiconductor, food & agriculture and medical. In 2018, electronics and semiconductor segment is estimated to rule with 27.6% shares and will cross USD 394.9 million by 2025, rising at the highest CAGR of 16.8%. The electronics and semiconductor is further sub segmented into coating, etching and thin film depositions. The polymer and plastic is further sub segmented into surface treatment, printing, adhesion and others. The textile is further sub segmented into finishing, dyeing/printing, sterilization and others. The food & agriculture is further sub segmented into packaging decontamination, food surface decontamination, wastewater treatment and seed germination. The medical is further sub segmented into wound healing, blood coagulation, dentistry, cancer treatment, dermatology and surgeries.

ASIA PACIFIC COLD PLASMA MARKET

Asia Pacific Cold Plasma Market is expected to reach USD 534.4 million by 2025 from USD 154.7 million in 2017, at the highest CAGR of 16.9% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

On the basis of industry Asia Pacific cold plasma market is segmented into textile, polymer and plastic, electronics and semiconductor, food & agriculture and medical. In 2018, electronics and semiconductor segment is estimated to rule with 27.9% shares and will cross USD 153.7 million by 2025, rising at the highest CAGR of 17.4%. The electronics and semiconductor is further sub segmented into coating, etching and thin film depositions. The polymer and plastic is further sub segmented into surface treatment, printing, adhesion and others. The textile is further sub segmented into finishing, dyeing/printing, sterilization and others. The food & agriculture is further sub segmented into packaging decontamination, food surface decontamination, wastewater treatment and seed germination. The medical is further sub segmented into wound healing,

NORTH AMERICA COLD PLASMA MARKET

North America Cold Plasma Market is expected to reach USD 935.9 million by 2025 from USD 276.3 million in 2017, at a CAGR of 16.6% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

On the basis of industry North America cold plasma market is segmented into textile, polymer and plastic, electronics and semiconductor, food & agriculture and medical. In 2018, electronics and semiconductor segment is estimated to rule with 27.3% shares and will cross USD 265.9 million by 2025, rising at the highest CAGR of 17.2%. The electronics and semiconductor is further sub segmented into coating, etching and thin film depositions. The polymer and plastic is further sub segmented into surface treatment, printing, adhesion and others. The textile is further sub segmented into finishing, dyeing/printing, sterilization and others. The food & agriculture is further sub segmented into packaging decontamination, food surface decontamination, wastewater treatment and seed germination. The medical is further sub segmented into wound healing, blood coagulation, dentistry, cancer treatment, dermatology and surgeries.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

On the basis of regime type

Low pressure and

Atmospheric pressure

On the basis of industry

Textile,

Polymer and plastic,

Electronics and semiconductor,

Food & agriculture and medical

By Geography

Asia Pacific (China, South Korea, Japan, India, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific).

North America (US, Canada, Mexico) {Market Revenue (USD Billion), Growth Analysis (%) and Opportunity Analysis}

Europe (Russia, Turkey, Belgium, Netherlands, Switzerland, Spain, France, Germany, Italy, UK, Rest of Europe {Market Revenue (USD Billion), Growth Share (%) and Opportunity Analysis}

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America) {Market Revenue (USD Billion), Growth Share (%) and Opportunity Analysis}

Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa) {Market Revenue (USD Billion), Growth Share (%) and Opportunity Analysis}

On the basis of technology

Remote treatment,

Direct treatment and electrode contact

