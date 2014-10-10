All the data and information covered here in this telehealth market report helps businesses in refining their strategic decision making. Remarkable industry insights and know-how of the greatest market opportunities into the significant markets required for successful business growth can be gained with this best market research report. Being an extensive global market research report, it also identifies, analyses, and estimates the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the healthcare industry along with the analysis of retailers, geographical regions, types, and applications.

Some of the Leading Players Global telehealth market are Cerner Corporation, GE, Honeywell, McKesson, Ergotron, Medtronic, InstaMD, Medvivo Group Ltd, Philips, and others.

The Global Telehealth Market has accounted for USD 3.1 billion and market is expected to reach USD 18.3 billion with growing CAGR of 24.6% by 2024.

Owing to the increase in geriatric population and rise in cardiovascular diseases, the global telehealth market is anticipated to witness a rapid growth rate. The competitive landscape of the market is highly fragmented regarding the number of players who provide services like hardware and software. Due to the increase in the number of chronic diseases like asthma, cancer and diabetes, there is the flow of demand for self-care solutions or devices. This is accompanied by the advancement in technology in terms of mobile health care and medical imaging which further boosts the telehealth market globally.

The telehealth report discusses on global key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers of market. This research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for analysts to decide their business plans and achieve business targets in the market. Telehealth market development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, report also presents the market competition landscape and overall research conclusions offered.

The report also offers analysis on competition scenario, including competition dashboard and deep dive and also actionable insights on mergers and acquisitions. The report delineates overview, production footprint, product portfolio, sales footprint, channel footprint and strategy overview. The actionable insights in the report is the result of primary sources, including surveys, interactions in person, a reliable and authentic views of seasoned analyst, interviews and perusal of experts. In addition, the report is propelled by secondary sources incorporating trade journals, resourceful database and authentic and verified paid sources. The report is also backed up by absolute dollar opportunity analysis which has considerable influence in shaping the growth of the dental preventive supplies market.

Cerner Corporation, GE, Honeywell, McKesson, Ergotron, Medtronic, InstaMD, Medvivo Group Ltd, Philips, Philips Healthcare SL, USARAD Holdings Inc., Bosch, Bosch Healthcare Solutions GmbH, Vitaphone GmbH, Siemens, Siemens Healthineers, Cisco, Cisco Systems France, SnapMD, Tunstall Healthcare (UK), Tunstall Healthcare, Teladoc Health, American Well, BioTelemetry, Inc, Aerotel Medical Systems, InTouch Health, InTouch Technology Inc., AMD Global Telemedicine, Inc., and others.

Market Segmentation

Global Telehealth Market, By Hardware (Telehealth Monitors, Monitoring Devices), By Software (Standalone, Integrated), By Services (Remote, Real Time, Store and Send), By Deployment (Web Based, Cloud Based, On Premise), By End-User (Healthcare Payers, Healthcare Providers, Patients), By Geography (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa) – Trends and Forecast to 2024.

