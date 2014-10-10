Global Data Resiliency Market report 2019 is the recent complete research study released by Data Bridge Market research that gives you an overview of industry description, a competitive scenario, a broad range of market leaders and business strategies adopted by competitors in conjunction with their SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis. The primary and secondary research has determined market share, competitive environment, growth rates, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors. This report provides 100+ market data Tables, Pie Chat, Graphs & Figures spread through Pages for easy understanding.

The Global Data Resiliency Market is expected to reach USD 38.60 Billion by 2025, from USD 10.13 Billion in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 18.2% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

Industry News

Elasticsearch (U.S.) provides solution in data resiliency to recover all the data from access. The company provides two important features for protecting data in data resiliency such as persistent queues and dead letter queues.

Persistent queues bring protect against the data loss by storage events in an interior queue on disk while dead letter queues provide on-disk storage in order to protect data loss at any time of situation.

Major Business Entities Covered in this Report

Acronis,

Asigra,

CA Technologies,

Carbonite,

CenturyLink,

IBM,

Microsoft,

Micro Focus,

NetApp,

Quest Software,

Unitrends,

Veeam Software,

Veritas Technologies LLC,

VMware,

Commvault,

Dell EMC,

CenturyLink EMEA, and others.

Market Segments

Based on geography, the global data resiliency market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely

North America & South America,

Europe,

Asia-Pacific and,

Middle East & Africa

Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others.

Based on component, the global data resiliency market is segmented into

solution

Solution is further sub segmented into data backup & recovery, data archiving & e-discovery, and disaster recovery

On the basis of services, the global data resiliency market segmented into

professional services

managed services

Some extract from Table of Contents

Overview of Global Data Resiliency Market

Data Resiliency Size (Sales Volume) Comparison by Type

Data Resiliency Size (Consumption) and Market Share Comparison by Application

Data Resiliency Size (Value) Comparison by Region

Data Resiliency Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate

Data Resiliency Competitive Situation and Trends

Strategic proposal for estimating availability of core business segments

Players/Suppliers, Sales Area

Analyze competitors, including all important parameters of Data Resiliency

Global Data Resiliency Manufacturing Cost Analysis

The most recent innovative headway and supply chain pattern mapping

