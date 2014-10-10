Being a comprehensive market research report, this fruits and vegetables processing equipment market report undoubtedly meets the strategic and specific needs of the business. With the use of SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis which are two of the standard, prominent and full-proof methods, this XYZ market report is been framed. All of these parameters about this industry are again researched acutely for the enhanced and actionable market insights. Furthermore, the recent developments, product launches, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions employed by the several key players are explained well by systemic company profiles covered in this fruits and vegetables processing equipment report.

Global fruits and vegetables processing equipment market is set to witness a steady CAGR of 4.82% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Rising government funds for SME and increasing online presence are the factor for the growth of this market.

Fruit & vegetable processing equipment are those machines which are specially designed so they can perform different functions such as packaging, cutting, peeling, washing, cleaning, grading of fruits and vegetables. Some of the common types of this equipment are washing & dewatering fillers, seasoning system, packaging and handling, pre- processing equipment and other. There main function is to improve the quality of the food and help the manufacturers so they can enhance their productivity and efficiency.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global fruits and vegetables processing equipment market are Buhler AG, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, JBT, KRONEN GmbH, Aptar Food + Beverage, ALFA LAVAL, Turatti Srl, Navatta Group Food Processing S.r.l., Allround Vegetable Processing, SVZ Industrial Fruit & Vegetable Ingredients, Haith Tickhill Group of Companies, Bajaj Processpack Limited, Terlet BV, Bertuzzi Food Processing Srl, Unitec S.p.A., FENCO Food Machinery s.r.l., Amisy Group, Mepaco, HG Molenaar., Sormac B.V. among others.

Segmentation: Global Fruits and Vegetables Processing Equipment Market

By Type

Pre-Processing Equipment

Peeling/Inspection/Slicing

Washing & Dewatering

Fillers

Seasoning Systems

Packaging & Handling

Other Systems

By Operation Type

Automatic

Semi- Automatic

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Analysis:

Global fruits and vegetables processing equipment market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of fruits and vegetables processing equipment market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Highlights following key factors:

:- Business description – A detailed description of the company’s operations and business divisions.

:- Corporate strategy – Analyst’s summarization of the company’s business strategy.

:- SWOT Analysis – A detailed analysis of the company’s strengths, weakness, opportunities and threats (SWOT).

:- Company history – Progression of key events associated with the company.

:- Major products and services – A list of major products, services and brands of the company.

:- Sales and Revenue Analysis – Both, sales and revenue are studied for the different regions of the, Fruits and Vegetables Processing Equipment Market. Another major aspect, price, which plays an important part in the revenue generation, is also assessed in this section for the various regions.

Market Drivers:

Advancement in fruit and vegetable processing industry will drive the market growth

Increasing robotic and automation in processing equipment will also enhance the market growth

Rising disposable income will also drive the growth of this market

Growing health awareness among consumers will drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

Rising concern towards hygiene and safety ingredients will restrain the market growth

Increasing cost of power & energy will also hamper the growth of this market

High investment cost will also hinder the market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2018, JBT Corporation announced the acquisition of FTNON so they can expand them in the fruit and vegetable market. This acquisition will help the company to enter the fresh cut equipment market and will help them to meet the rising demand for ready to eat fresh foods. This will also provide them robotic technology for coring, peeling and cutting fruits which will help them to reduce the labour cost

In February 2017, Morrone Food Tech announced the launch of their new line of fruit and vegetable processing equipment which consist of The Apple Ring Slicer and Vacuum Cooker-Filler-Capper unit. The apple ring slicer is specially designed for the fruit drying industry so they can use it for the manufacturing of apple chips and cooking & filling Unit is designed for for labs and small-scale processing facilities for tomatoes, marmalade, jam or juices to be filled in jars of different sizes

