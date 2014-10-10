For an effectual business growth, companies must adopt market research report such as Smart Farming Market which has become quite vital in this rapidly changing marketplace. The most up to date market insights and analysis performed in this report brings marketplace clearly into focus. This Smart Farming Market research study analyzes the market status, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, and distributors in the industry. This market report highlights key market dynamics, current market scenario and future prospects of the sector. Smart Farming Market report studies consumption of market, top players involved, sales, price, revenue and market share with volume and value for each region.

Global smart farming market is driven by the huge increase in adoption of technology within farming globally, which is projecting a rise in estimated value from USD 7.53 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 19.75 by 2026, registering a CAGR of 12.81% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Few of the major competitors currently working in smart farming market are Deere & Co., Trimble Inc., AGCO Corporation, Raven Industries, GEA Farm Technologies, Lely, Afimilk Ltd., , Vertical Farm Systems, AeroFarms, Signify Holding, Osram Licht AG, Harvest Automation, AKVA Group Farmers Edge Inc., Mavrx Inc., DTN, GeoVisual Analytics, , Aglytix, and 360 Yield Center.

The purchase volume of automation and control systems is increasing in the agricultural sector because they are used for predictive management of the overall production of crops. The Smart Farming Market is experiencing growth in the automation and control systems segment because these smart farm systems are capable of displaying real-time and accurate data to help farmers learn about the condition of crops.

Farmers highly need smart farming techniques to maintain the crop health. Smart farming techniques are used to maintain the right amount of humidity, which is essential to the soil and crops. These farming techniques provide the weather condition of a particular place, which in turn, help farmers to take predictive actions. As a result, the smart agriculture market will witness growth in the soil and crop management segment.

Smart Farming Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Automation and Control Systems

Smart Agriculture Equipment and Machinery

Other

Smart Farming Market segment by Application, split into

Soil and Crop Management

Fleet Management

Storage and Irrigation Management

Indoor Farming

Other

Smart Farming Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Scope of Report:Smart Farming Market

To analyze global Smart Farming status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Smart Farming development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

