The report aims to provide an overview of global Digital Oil-Field market with detailed market segmentation by type, application, end user, and geography. The global Digital Oil-Field market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market. The “Global Digital Oil-Field Market Analysis to 2025” is a specialized and in-depth study of the medical device industry with a focus on the global market trend.

The industry is seeming to be fairly competitive. Some of the leading market players include Benchmarking, Schlumberger, Weatherford, BHGE, Halliburton, National Oilwell Varco, ABB, Emerson, RockWell, Siemens, Honeywell, Kongsberg, IHS Markit, CGG, Digi International and so on. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

In order to provide better outputs and improve the profitability of the production process by software and data analysis techniques, digital oilfield is used. Digitization of oilfields is the implementation of resources to bring cost-effective and efficient results as well as optimum utilization of available resources. On the basis of process, the digital oilfield market is segmented into drilling optimization, reservoir optimization, production optimization, and others. The asset.

management, maintenance & repair, and safety management are included in other segment. The maximum utilization of resource and time as well as the fine recovery of oil is leading the market by production optimization. On the basis of solutions, the digital market is categorized into hardware solutions, software & service solutions, and data storage solutions. The optimization of production and control & monitoring of oil & gas fields has lead the demand of the market to its great extent. The hardware segment estimated to dominate the market in forecast period. On the basis of application, the digital oilfield market is classified into onshore and offshore. The onshore segment has been increasing the market by faster growth rate. On the basis of region, the digital oilfield market is segmented into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, South America, and Africa. Europe is estimated to dominate the market to its great extent.

Global Digital Oil-Field Market valued approximately USD 21.0 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.5% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The advanced software and data analysis techniques are used to improve the profitability of oil & gas production operations in order to increase the demand for Digital Oil-Field Market. Improved safety, optimized production rate of hydrocarbons, environmental protection, and ease in finding reserves and exploiting them to the fullest are some of the key drivers of the market. The process of automation of upstream, midstream, and downstream oilfield activities is called Digital oilfield

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Process:

Production Optimization

Drilling Optimization

Reservoir Optimization

Others

By Solutions:

Hardware Solutions

Software & Service Solutions

Data Storage Solutions

By Applications:

Onshore

offshore

By Regions:

Target Audience of the Global Digital Oil-Field Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

