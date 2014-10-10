Increasing operational costs and regulatory requirements associated with clinical research studies, government grants to support clinical trials, and increasing R&D expenditure by pharma-biotech companies with augmented IT budgets for drug development are some of the major driving factors for the global eClinical solutions market. However, the low adoption rate in certain geographies due to a lack of awareness related to the benefits of eClinical solutions is the major factor restraining the growth of this market.This research report also provide information about Market competition, revenue, market effect Factors with market Forecast To 2025.

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market are- Oracle Corporation, Medidata Solutions, Inc, Parexel International Corporation, Bioclinica, Inc, Datatrak Internatiional, Inc, CRF Health, ERT Clinical, Merge Healthcare Incorporated, Omnicomm Systems, Inc & Maxisit. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

eClinical Solutions Market that studies current scenario of the market and forecast in the coming years. The report evaluates the growth trends of the industry through historical study and estimates future prospects based on comprehensive research. The report extensively provides the market share, growth, trends and forecasts for the period By 2025. The market size in terms of revenue (USD MN) is calculated for the study period along with the details of the factors affecting the market growth (drivers and restraints).

eClinical Solutions Market research report includes various topics like total industry size, key drivers, challenges, growth opportunities, share, growth, demand, outlook etc. Furthermore it covers key market updates, the impact of regulations and technological updates in. The report addresses the need to stay updated in this competitive industry conditions and this provides and comprehensive data for making strategies and decision so as to stimulate the market growth and profitability. eClinical Solutions Market 2018 Industry Report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile besides market price analysis, growth, share, trends and value chain features are covered in this report.

The electronic data capture (EDC) and clinical data management system (CDMS) segment accounted for the largest share of the global eClinical solutions market in 2016. The electronic clinical outcome assessment segment is expected to achieve the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing demand for e Diaries in clinical studies to collect patient self-reports by major pharmaceutical companies and the use of mobile and digital technologies are driving the growth of this market segment. Emerging markets including China, South Korea, Taiwan, and India are attractive destinations for outsourcing clinical trials due to the presence of a large patient population and the low operating cost of conducting clinical trials in these countries.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Electronic Data Capture and Clinical Data Management Systems

Clinical Trial Management Systems

Randomization and Trial Supply Management

Clinical Data Integration Platforms

Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment Solutions

Safety Solutions

Electronic Trial Master File Systems

Regulatory Information Management Solutions

By Delivery Mode:

Web-Hosted (On-Demand) Solutions

Licensed Enterprise (On-Premise) Solutions

Cloud-Based (SaaS) Solutions

By End User:

Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies

Contract Research Organizations

Consulting Service Companies

Medical Device Manufacturers

Hospitals

Academic Research Institutes

