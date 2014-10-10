The market analysis covered in the Bunker Fuel report offers an examination of various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development amid the estimated forecast frame. The report also provides evaluations based on the market type, organization size, availability on-premises, end-users’ organization type, and the availability in areas such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa. The Bunker Fuel market research data included in this market report is analysed and evaluated using market statistical and coherent models. This market report also gives insights about market share analysis and key trend analysis.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

Exxon Mobil, World Fuel Services, BP, Shell, China Marine Bunker, Bunker Holding, Total Marine Fuel, Chemoil, Bright Oil, Sinopec, Gazpromneft, GAC, China Changjiang Bunker (Sinopec), Southern Pec, Lukoil-Bunker, Alliance Oil Company, Shanghai Lonyer Fuels

Bunker fuel is technically any type of fuel oil used aboard vessels. This kind of material can be broken down into different categories based on its chemical composition, intended purpose, and boiling temperature. In comparison with other petroleum products, bunker fuel is extremely crude and highly polluting.

Fuel utilized by shipping companies for fueling their marine fleet is commonly referred to as bunker fuel. Currently, fuel oil is the most widely used bunker fuel. However, apart from fuel oil, other middle distillate fuels are also utilized as bunker fuels. Bunker fuel costs account for approximately 70% of the total voyage expenditure for a vessel and ship operators prefer purchasing bunker fuel from ports where the cost is lower.

In the bunker industry, there are two primary kinds of fuels currently being used; distillate fuel and residual fuel. Among the two, distillate fuel accounted for around 80.37% of global bunker consumption in 2015. In recent years, liquefied natural gas (LNG) as a bunker fuel also gets much attentions in the bunker fuel market.

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2024

Distillate Fuel Oil

Residual Fuel Oil

LNG

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 and forecast to 2024

Tanker Vessels

Container Vessels

Bulk Vessels

General Cargo Vessels

Others

At present, Southeast Asia, EU, the US, China and Japan have most of the refueling ports. Singapore port is the world largest refueling port. EU follows the Singapore bunker fuel market in terms of consumption with leading ports like Rotterdam and Antwerp, etc. The United States is another key market for the global bunker fuel industry. China is also being the main contributors to this industry with world leading ports like Shanghai Port and Shenzhen Port, etc.

