The global sterilization technology market is expected to reach a market value of USD 8,142.61 million by 2023 from USD 5,074.58 million in 2017 at a CAGR of 8.20% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023. In 2017, the Americas held the largest share of the market at 40.1%, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific with shares of 34.4 % and 17.48 %, respectively.

Key Players

The key players in the global sterilization technology market are Advanced Sterilization Products Services Inc., Atec Pharmatechnik GmbH, Sterile Technologies Inc., Steris Plc, 3M Company, Feldmeier Equipment Co., Donaldson Co. Inc., and Beta Star Life Science Equipment Inc.

Sterilization refers to a process that eliminates or kills all pathogens using various technologies and methods that are applied for sterilization of equipment and medical devices in the healthcare infrastructure. There is an increase in the demand for sterilization technologies across the globe. Patient safety and the prevention of hospital-acquired infections being a major concern lead to an increase in the demand for sterilization technologies in the healthcare sector. The sterilization technology market is driven by the increasing occurrences of hospital-acquired infections, increasing number of surgical procedures, growth in pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, and rising technological advancements in sterilization equipment. However, the stringent regulatory framework could hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The global sterilization technology market has been segmented based on process, type, end user, and region.

By type, the global sterilization technology market has been classified into ethylene oxide, ionizing radiation, filtration, thermal sterilization, and others.

Based on process, the global sterilization technology market has been categorized as chemical process, physicochemical, synergetic process, and physical process.

By end user, the global sterilization technology market has been segmented into hospitals and clinics, the pharmaceutical industry, and medical device manufacturers.

Target Audience

Sterilization Technology Manufacturers

Suppliers and Distributors

Pharmaceutical Companies

Research and Development (R&D) Companies

Market Research and Consulting Service Providers

Potential Investors

Raw Material Suppliers

Key Findings

The global sterilization technology market is expected to reach USD 8,142.61 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 8.20% from 2018 to 2023.

On the basis of type, the ethylene oxide segment accounted for the largest market share at a CAGR of 7.76 % in 2017.

The market in the Americas is expected to register a CAGR of 8.31% from 2018 to 2023.

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing market registering a CAGR of 8.58% from 2018 to 2023.

Table Of Content

Section 1 Sterilization Technology Definition

Section 2 Global Sterilization Technology Market Major Player Share and Market Overview

Section 3 Major Player Sterilization Technology Business Introduction

Section 4 Global Sterilization Technology Market Segmentation (Region Level)

Section 5 Global Sterilization Technology Market Segmentation (Type Level)

Section 7 Sterilization Technology Market Forecast

Section 8 Sterilization Technology Segmentation Type

Section 9 Sterilization Technology Segmentation Industry

Section 10 Sterilization Technology Cost Analysis

Section 11 Conclusion

