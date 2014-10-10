The market for in-car wireless charging is expected to show the highest growth rate in Asia-Pacific due to advancements in automotive technology and the increased adoption of electric vehicles. The global in-car wireless charging market is expected to grow at 40.8% CAGR during the forecast period 2017–2023. In 2017, the market was led by North America with 36.19% share, followed by Europe, and Asia-Pacific with shares of 31.2% and 19.4% respectively.

Key Players- The key players of in-car wireless charging market are Hella KGaA Hueck & Co. (Germany), Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd (South Korea), ZENS (Netherlands), Infineon Technologies AG (Germany), Powermat Technologies Ltd (Israel), Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. (US), Apple Inc. (US), Mojo Mobility, Inc. (US), PowerSquare (India), Aircharge (UK), and WiTricity Corporation (US).

Request FREE Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.researchformarkets.com/sample/global-in-car-wireless-charging-market-418101

There has been a significant development in electric vehicles in China and Japan with retrofit wireless charging pads for smartphones. At present, the US and Germany are the most advanced countries in the adoption of in-car wireless charging. However, Asia-Pacific is experiencing advancements in this field. Thus, the region has become lucrative for the firms that provide in-car wireless charging equipment and components.

In-car wireless charging is based on wireless technology and used for powering up devices such as smartphones, smartwatches, and music players by using charging transmitters and receiver pads. These charging devices are highly adopted in electric vehicles, fuel-based luxury cars, and premium vehicles. Various auto manufacturers such as Mercedes and BMW are integrating retrofit charging devices largely based on Qi standards. The Qi standard is compatible with most of the advanced smartphones with wireless charging capability.

The global in-car wireless charging market has been segmented on the basis of technology, charging standard, device type, vehicle type, distribution, and region. Based on technology, inductive power transfer accounted for the largest market share of 67.0% in 2017, with a market value of USD 1,182.6 million, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 41.1% during the forecast period. Based on device type, the smartphones segment accounted for the largest market share of 81.7% in 2017, with a market value of USD 1441.8 million, and is projected to grow at the CAGR of 40.8%.

Make an Inquiry before Buying @ https://www.researchformarkets.com/inquiry/global-in-car-wireless-charging-market-418101

Table Of Content- In-Car Wireless Charging Market

Section 1 In-Car Wireless Charging Definition

Section 2 Global In-Car Wireless Charging Market Major Player Share and Market Overview

Section 3 Major Player In-Car Wireless Charging Business Introduction

Section 4 Global In-Car Wireless Charging Market Segmentation (Region Level)

Section 5 Global In-Car Wireless Charging Market Segmentation (Type Level)

Section 7 In-Car Wireless Charging Market Forecast

Section 8 In-Car Wireless Charging Segmentation Type

Section 9 In-Car Wireless Charging Segmentation Industry

Section 10 In-Car Wireless Charging Cost Analysis

Section 11 Conclusion

Buy This Report @ https://www.researchformarkets.com/buy-now/global-in-car-wireless-charging-market-418101/one

Key Benefits

This study provides an in-depth analysis of the In-Car Wireless Charging market with current trends and future forecasts, revealing impending investment pockets.

This report will help you determine the dominant opportunities by providing information on current and future trends in In-Car Wireless Charging market

A comprehensive analysis of the factors limiting and regulating the growth of the In-Car Wireless Charging market was provided.

We identified factors that could help change market scenarios, increase opportunities, and identify key companies that could impact this market on a regional scale.

Key market participants in the market are profiled in this report and strategies are thoroughly analyzed to help them understand the In-Car Wireless Charging market potential of the market.

Note: If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

About Research for Markets:

Research for Markets indulges in detailed and diligent research on different markets, trends and emerging opportunities in the successive direction to cater to your business needs. We have established the pillars of our flourishing institute on the grounds of Credibility and Reliability. RFM delve into the markets across Asia Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Contact:

Mr. A Naidu

Research for Markets

Tel: +44 8000-4182-37 (UK)

Email: alan.naidu@researchformarkets.com