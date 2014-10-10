We believe that, an absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today. Hence this report is prepared by chewing over several fragments of the present and upcoming market scenario. This market report is generated with the comprehension of your business goals and needs to bridge the gap by delivering you with the most appropriate and suitable solutions; which rises the company’s growth, by subsidizing the risk and improving their performance. Our profound knowledge of industrial unanimity, market trends and incredible techniques give our client’s an upper hand in the market.

According to types, Bubble Tea is split into Original Flavored Bubble Tea, Fruit Flavored Bubble Tea and Other Flavors, most manufacturers in the report can supply all product. Original Flavored is the largest market with the share of 44.14% in 2017.

Major players that operate in Bubble Tea materials market are ,

Kung Fu Tea

Gong Cha

Boba Guys

Chatime

ShareTea

8tea5

Quickly

CoCo Fresh

VIVI BUBBLE TEA

Bubble tea (also known as pearl milk tea, bubble milk tea, boba juice, boba tea, or simply boba) is a Taiwanese tea-based drink invented in Tainan and Taichung in the 1980s. Most bubble tea recipes contain a tea base mixed with fruit or milk, to which chewy tapioca balls (known as bubbles, pearls, or boba) and fruit jelly are often added. Ice-blended versions are usually mixed with fruit or syrup, resulting in a slushy consistency. There are many varieties of the drink with a wide range of ingredients. The two most popular varieties are bubble milk tea with tapioca and bubble milk green tea with tapioca.

According to applications, Bubble Tea is spilt into Kids (<10 years), Teenagers (<25 years) and Adults. In 2017, Bubble Tea for Teenagers occupied more than 44.66% of total amount in 2017.

According to this study, over the next five years the Bubble Tea market will register a 7.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 8460 million by 2024, from US$ 5370 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Bubble Tea business, shared in Chapter 3.

Bubble Tea Materials Product Outlook

Original Flavored Bubble Tea

Fruit Flavored Bubble Tea

Other Flavors

Bubble Tea Materials Application Outlook

Kids (<10 years)

Teenagers (<25 years)

Adults

