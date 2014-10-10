Data Bridge Market Research brings to you this report on the Global Surgical Instrument Tracking Systems Market Report is a compilation with figures as recent as 2019 and forecasts up to 2026 that helps you track the unprecedented growth seen in the HealthCare It Industry giving you an edge to not just compete but to outmatch the competition. The report provides key statistics on the market status of Global Surgical Instrument Tracking Systems Market manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals.

Global Surgical Instrument Tracking Systems Market By Product (Hardware Market, Software Market, Services Market) Technology (Barcodes, RFID) End-user (Hospitals, Others), Component (Hardware Market, Software Market, Services Market), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the Global surgical instrument tracking systems market are Getinge AB., Infor., Key Surgical, TGX Medical Systems, Applied Logic, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, BD., Censis Technologies, Inc., FingerPrint Medical Limited., Pacific Surgical Holdings Ltd., Perceptron Software Labs, STERIS plc.., inTechnology Distribution Pty Ltd, pivotsmartflow.com, Global Cancer Technology., w3.nutrace.net, Scanlan International., ASANUS, CASE MEDICAL, Tag Factory STANLEY Healthcare., ScanCARE Pty Ltd.

Global surgical instrument tracking systems market is registering a healthy CAGR of 18.82% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in the market can be attributed to the FDA Regulation for UDI , inventory management and maintained cases of surgical instrument.

Competitive Landscape:

The surgical instrument tracking systems market is highly fragmented and is based on new product launches and clinical results of products. Hence the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, clinical trials, market initiatives, high expense on research and development, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of surgical instrument tracking systems market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Market Definition:-

Surgical Instruments Tracking System is the system that combines scanning technology and application software. It is an effective system that assists healthcare professionals to gain access to time-saving instruments, and leads to reliable and time-saving procedures. Surgical instrument tracking system helps to provide perspective into the procedures of the organization’s to improve the efficiency of the employees. System helps to enhance resource and tool governance in order to decrease the need for instant steam sterilization.

Key Developments in the Market:

In October 2018, Spa Track launched a new Auto-Scanner RFID Surgical Instrument. The latest high-performance table-top auto-scanner will have a hetero-directional, rotating processing system, reflecting a huge step globally towards screening a complete instrument plate for just 12 seconds, which will properly acknowledging every single registration number of items. The efficient surveillance instrument scheme offers a foundation for the enormous increase in demands for healthcare management.

In May 2017, BD revealed Integration of BD’s IMPRESS device management scheme with UniteOR’s cloud-based supplier leadership and surgical monitoring option. It allows health care workers in the surgery room and sanitary processing department to have a higher awareness of surgical tray management. This integrated method seeks to reduce the particular time invested in tracking the current position of surgical instruments and trays and enabling OR employees to concentrate solely even more effort on the patient.

Competitive Analysis:

Global surgical instrument tracking systems market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of surgical instrument tracking systems market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Market Drivers

FDA Regulations for UDI (Unique Device Identification) is driving the growth of the market

Inventory management and better care for patients is propelling the growth of the market

Growing impact of maintained cases of surgical instruments is boosting the growth of the market

Increasing number of operations worldwide is contributing to the growth of the market

Market Restraints

High expenses of the scheme are hindering the growth of the market,

Financial constraints are restricting the growth of the market.

The lengthy investment process act as a restraint to the market

Market Segmentation:

By technology:- barcodes market, and RFID market.

By component:- the market is segmented into hardware market, software market and services market.

By end-user:- the market is segmented in Hospitals.

On the basis of geography:- North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.

