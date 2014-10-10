Global Apheresis Industry 2019 Market Research Report focuses on price, sales, revenue and growth rate of each type, as well as the types and each type price of key manufacturers, through interviewing key manufacturers. Second on basis of segments by manufacturers, this report focuses on the sales, price of each type, average price of Credit Insurance, revenue and market share, for key manufacturers. Global apheresis market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 8.5% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the increasing need for blood components and rising concerns about blood safety, growth in the amount of complex surgical procedures and proliferation in incidences of chronic diseases.

Competitive Analysis: Global Apheresis Market

Global apheresis market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Global apheresis market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors: Global Apheresis Market

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the global apheresis market are Shiga University of Medical Science, Fresenius Kabi AG, Kidde-Fenwal Inc., Haemonetics Corporation, Isto Biologics (Arteriocyte Medical Systems, Inc)., Asahi Kasei Medical Co. Ltd., TERUMO BCT, INC, Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd., Bioelettronica Srl, HemaCare, TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC, (Therakos Inc.) Mallinckrodt,, KANEKA CORPORATION, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Cerus Corporation, KAWASUMI LABORATORIES INC., Nikkiso Co., Ltd., Grifols, S.A., and Medica S.p.A. among others.

Global Apheresis Market By Product (Apheresis Devices, Apheresis Disposables), Disease (Hematology, Autoimmune Diseases, Cardiovascular Diseases, Neurology, Metabolic Disorders, Renal Diseases), Procedure (Plasmapheresis, LDL-apheresis, Plateletpheresis, Photopheresis, Leukapheresis, Erythrocytapheresis, Therapeutic Cytapheresis), Technology (Centrifugation, Membrane Separation), End-User (Blood Collection Centers, Hospitals, Ambulatory Centers), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026 – Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026

Market Definition:

Apheresis is a technique of separation of blood component that is based on membrane filtration technology and centrifugation. The components of the blood are separated depending upon their characteristics such as size, molecular weight, affinity for substance, etc. Blood is taken from patient’s body, then it is mixed with an anticoagulant and the blood components are divided based on their features and detailed mechanism criteria. After separating the required blood component residual of the blood is transfused back to the patient’s body.

Market Drivers

Increasing Need for Blood Components and Rising Concerns About Blood Safety

Growth in the Amount of Complex Surgical Procedures

Proliferation In Incidences Of Chronic Diseases

Rise in Demand of Source Plasma

Market Restraints

Nonexistence of Knowledge About Apheresis Processes

Shortage of Qualified Donors

Huge cost involves in Apheresis Devices

Market Segmentation:

By product:- Apheresis devices, and apheresis disposables. Apheresis devices are further segmented into plasma component separators, plasma separators, immunoadsorption columns, plasma perfusion columns, and hemoperfusion columns.

Apheresis disposables are further segmented:- centrifugation bowls, membrane filtration columns, tubing for blood transfer to and from patient and other disposables.

On the basis of disease :- Hematology, autoimmune disease, cardiovascular diseases, neurology, metabolic disorders, renal diseases, and others.

On the basis of procedure:- Plasmapheresis, LDL-apheresis, plateletpheresis, photopheresis, leukapheresis, erythrocytapheresis, therapeutic cytapheresis and others.

Based on technology:- Centrifugation, and membrane separation. Centrifugation segment is further sub-segmented into continuous flow and intermittent flow.

On the basis of end-user:- Blood collection centers, hospitals, and ambulatory centers.

On the basis of geography:- North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

