Global Contract Logistics Market is expected to grow from US$ 203.9 Bn in 2017 to US$ 298.8 Bn by 2025 at a CAGR of 5.0% between 2018 and 2025.

According to a new market study entitled “Contract Logistics Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Deployment Type (On-Premise and Cloud) and Industry Vertical (BFSI, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Retail & Consumer Goods, Manufacturing, Travel & Hospitality, IT & Telecommunication, Media & Entertainment, and Others) and Geography, “explains the report, explaining the key drivers of this growth and highlighting key market players and their evolution. The report factors this growth and also highlights the major players in the market and their developments.

Distribution management is a critical function involved in the supply chain that can lead to cost savings in the overall supply chain. An organized distribution network saves significant money for the businesses the costs to store them for longer times at the warehouses is eliminated. Inventory stored at warehouses incur costs to the businesses. Rent, interest payments, insurance taxes about the stock stored coupled with depreciation and obsolescence of the product add to the costs.

Download Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPEL00002034/

This report contains:

• Market sizing for the global Contract Logistics Market.

• Compare major Contract Logistics providers strategies and approaches to the challenges they face

• Analysis of the effects deglobalisation trends may have for Contract Logistics providers

• Profiles of major Contract Logistics providers

A new research report titled, ‘Global Contract Logistics Market’ has been added to the vast repository The Insight Partners. The intelligence report provides an in-depth analysis of the global market on the basis of the different types of products, technologies, industry verticals, applications, and end-users. The Contract Logistics Market Report is a valuable source of information for businesses and individuals.

It provides industry linkages, business strategies and proposals to invest in new projects, and includes market conditions, market share, growth rates, future trends, market drivers, challenge. This report focuses on the global status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Contract Logistics development in United States, Europe and China.

Leading key Players:-

• Deutsche Post AG

• GEODIS

• DB Schenker

• Hitachi Transport System, Ltd.

• Kuehne + Nagel International AG

• XPO Logistics, Inc.

• Ryder System, Inc.

• CEVA Logistics AG

• Neovia Logistics Services, LLC

• UPS Supply Chain Solutions

Worldwide Contract Logistics Market Analysis to 2025 is a specialized and in-depth study of the Contract Logistics industry with a focus on the global market trend. Various segments of the market such as type/components/ application/industry verticals/ end-users are analyzed with robust research methodology which includes three step process starting with extensive secondary research to gather data from company profiles, global/regional associations, trade journals, technical white papers, paid databases etc. followed by primary research (interviews) with industry experts/KOLs to gain their insights and views on current scenarios and future scope of the market as well as validating the secondary information, further internal statistical model is used to estimate the market size and forecasts till 2025.

Contract Logistics Market – Global Analysis to 2025 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/position of top 5 key vendors.

Make an Inquiry @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/inquiry/TIPEL00002034/

Key Benefits

• This report provides a detailed study of market trends and forecast from 2018 to 2025, which assist to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

• In-depth coverage of the global market that includes drivers, restraints, and opportunities, helps professionals to understand the market behavior in a better way.

• This study further includes market share analysis in terms of type and applications.

• Detailed study of the strategies of key leaders, partnerships, and acquisitions in the market is provided.

• Porter’s Five Forces analysis examines the competitive structure of the market and assists strategists in better decision-making.