Global Facility Management (FM) Market is expected to reach US$ 71.5 Bn by 2024 from US$ 32.15 Bn in 2016 at a CAGR of 12.1%. This is a comprehensive global report focused on the current and future prospects of the Global Facility Management (FM) Market. This report is a consolidation of primary and secondary research, which provides market size, share, dynamics, and forecast for various segments and sub-segments considering the macro and micro environmental factors. An in-depth analysis of past trends, future trends, demographics, technological advancements, and regulatory requirements for the Global Facility Management (FM) Market has been done in order to calculate the growth rates for each segment and sub-segments.

The major growth factors for the market include growth in the development of sustainable infrastructure, and in the adoption of IoT and connected devices for building automation across industry verticals. Moreover, a rise in need to meet environmental and regulatory compliance, and spur in the demand for integrated Facility Management (FM) to achieve economies of scale are also driving the market. The rise in cost of labor and the growing presence of unorganized players in the facilities management market and low-cost delivery provided by such players are hindering the growth of the facilities management market. Rise in collaboration of local facilities management companies with international service providers is offering new opportunities for the facilities management market globally.

Some of the key players in the Facility Management (FM) market are Arthur McKay & Co Ltd., Bellrock Property& Facilities Management Ltd., Bilfinger HSG Facility Management (FM) GmbH, Broadspectrum (Australia) Pty Ltd., ISS World Services A/S, Knight Facilities Management, Quess Corp Ltd., Sodexo, Inc., and Spotless Group Ltd.

In the solutions segment, the facility property management segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share. Facility property management solutions help enterprises derive tangible value from their business operations, by enhancing their efficiency and effectiveness. These solutions are further segmented into lease accounting and real estate management, asset maintenance management, workspace and relocation management, and reservation management.

Global Facility Management (FM) Market, by Solutions

– Facility Property Management

– Integrated Workplace Management System

– Facility Environment Management

– Facility Operations & Security Management

– Building Information Modeling

Global Facility Management (FM) Market, by Vertical

– BFSI

– Education

– IT & Telecom

– Publications & Research

– Retail

– Manufacturing

– Healthcare

– Government & Public Administration

– Energy & Utilities

– Construction & Real Estate

– Others

In terms of services, the SLA management segment is anticipated to grow at the highest rate attributed to the fact that Facility Management (FM) vendors enable their clients to maintain and manage all SLAs and further help Facility Management (FM) teams to monitor the availability and performance of their critical Facility Management (FM) SLAs.

Global Facility Management (FM) Market, by Services

– Consulting

– SLA Management

– Deployment & Integration

– Auditing & Quality Assessment

– Support & Maintenance

Global Facility Management (FM) Market, by Deployment Type

– Cloud

– On-Premises

Global Facility Management (FM) Market, by Organization Size

– Small & Medium Enterprises

– Large Enterprises

Geographically, the global Facility Management (FM) market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. North America is expected to hold of the largest market share for Facility Management (FM) Market among other regions in 2016. The Middle East and Africa this is majorly due to the mega infrastructure developments that are taking place and rapid growth in the opportunities for facilities management in the MEA region.

Global Facility Management (FM) Market, by Geographies:

– North America

– Europe

– Asia Pacific

– Middle East & Africa

– South America

