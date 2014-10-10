Contactless Payments research report delivers a close watch on leading competitors with strategic analysis, micro and macro market trend and scenarios, pricing analysis and a holistic overview of the market situations in the forecast period. The report is a direct window to the Contactless Payments market as it consists what the key players and brands are doing when it comes to recent developments, products launches, research, joint ventures, merges and acquisitions.

This report studies the Contactless Payments market. In contrast to the traditional banking business model, Contactless Payments is the move to online banking where banking services are delivered over the internet. It has all the same functions as a head office, branch office, online service, bank cards, ATM and point of sale machines.

Some of The Leading Players of Contactless Payments Market

Gemalto N.V.

Giesecke & Devrient GmbH

Heartland Payment Systems

Ingenico Group

Inside Secure

Oberthur Technologies Sa

on Track Innovations

Proxama, PLC

Verifone Systems

Wirecard AG

Get Sample PDF Illustration Here @ http://bit.ly/32OP2mo

Contactless payments are the latest technology in the field of monetary transactions that enables the action of payment processed without any physical contact between point-of-sales terminal and consumer payment device. Key fobs, mobile phone payments, cards and stickers are some of the methods that support contactless payments.

The report aims to provide an overview of Global Contactless Payment Market along with detailed segmentation of market by technology, solutions, and payment type, across five major geographical regions. Global contactless payment market is expected to witness growth during the forecast period due to popularizing trends of QR codes and ID, mobile banking services, and internet shopping.

Table of Contents

1 Introduction

2 Key Takeaways

3 Contactless Payments Market Landscape

4 Contactless Payments Market – Key Industry Dynamics

5 Contactless Payments Market Analysis- Global

6 Contactless Payments Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – System

7 Contactless Payments Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Type

8 Contactless Payments Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Application

9 Contactless Payments Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Geographical Analysis

10 Industry Landscape

11 Competitive Landscape

12 Contactless Payments Market, Key Company Profiles

13 Appendix

To Buy this Report, Click here @ http://bit.ly/2WfkoQr

Note: If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

Reason to Purchase:

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Contactless Payments Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to components and end user.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: sales@theinsightpartners.com

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.