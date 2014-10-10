Remittance Software Market research is targeted towards the key players functioning in the Remittance Software Market during the forecast period 2019-2025. This report gathers essential market data and gives valuable insights into the market size, growth rate, product trends, pricing, among others. The Remittance Software Market is accordingly segmented to obtain crucial market information, including drivers, restraints, existing trends, and potential opportunities on a global scale.

Remittance Software Market report suffices your search for creating effective business strategies through qualitative and quantitative market analysis for the forecast period 2019 to 2027. The report outlines the necessary market information collected through extensive primary and secondary research to deliver actionable insights into the existing CIS Countries Speech Analytics industry. The Remittance Software Market study offers detailed SWOT analysis for leading companies besides carefully capturing the strategies adopted by them to stay competitive.

Global remittance software market is expected to grow from US$ 1279.64 Mn in 2017 to US$ 3323.41 Mn by 2025 at a CAGR of 12.7% during the forecast period.

Remittance software is a money transfer software which provides online transfer of money by the use of, online portal, money transfer app, and mobile phone apps. In addition to this, the entry of mobile based money transfer online players has put the remittance market dynamics into an interesting situation.

The banking industry had already established their own remittance system but lack of availability of these banks or their networks in the remote areas of developing countries has left large scopes for improvement in the remittance services industry. As a result, there has been a marked rise in the awareness amongst the masses about the various available modes for money transfers. The market for remittance software is highly fragmented market with the top ten companies accounting for approximately 20% of the market share.

Top Key Players Remittance Software Market

• Remit One Ltd.

• Remit Anywhere

• FinCode Ltd.

• MTS

• Girmiti Software Private Limited

• Grey Systems

• ControlBox Corp

• NextGen Systems UK Limited

• Fiserv

• Daemon Software.

The report focuses on an in-depth segmentation of remittance software market based by software, by deployment type, and by application. The geographic segmentation of the report covers five major regions including; North Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The regional market has been further bifurcated by respective countries. By application segment personal remittance software accounted for the largest market share and highest market growth in 2017; whereas, APAC region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The report aims to provide an overview of global remittance software market with detailed market segmentation. Also, it analyzes the current remittance software market scenario and forecasts the market till 2025. The report covers market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period. Furthermore, the report analyzes the competitive scenario, geographic trends, and opportunities in the markets with respect to all geographic regions. The report also includes the detailed company profiles of the key players in the market along with their market strategies. The report also provides PEST analysis of all five regions along with the SWOT analysis for all company profiled in the report.

THE INSIGHT PARTNERS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

– The report provides qualitative and quantitative trends of global Remittance Software Market across offerings, deployment type, industry vertical, and geography.

– The report starts with the key takeaways (chapter two), highlighting the key trends and outlook of the global Remittance Software Market

– Chapter five discusses the global Remittance Software Market scenario, in terms of historical market revenues, and forecast till the year 2027.

– Chapter six to nine discuss Remittance Software Market segments by offerings, deployment Type, and industry vertical across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America. They cover market revenue forecast, and factors driving and governing growth.

– Chapter twelve provides the detailed profiles of the key companies operating in the global Remittance Software Market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

– Chapter thirteen, i.e. the appendix is inclusive of a brief overview of the company, glossary of terms, research methodology, contact information, and the disclaimer section.

