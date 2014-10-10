Reinsurance, also known as insurance for insurers or stop-loss insurance, is the practice of insurers transferring portions of risk portfolios to other parties by some form of agreement to reduce the likelihood of paying a large obligation resulting from an insurance claim. The party that diversifies its insurance portfolio is known as the ceding party. The party that accepts a portion of the potential obligation in exchange for a share of the insurance premium is known as the reinsurer.

The Global Reinsurance Market will reach xxx Million USD in 2019 and CAGR xx% 2019-2024. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Reinsurance by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.

A company that purchases reinsurance pays a premium to the reinsurance company, who in conversation would pay a share of the claims incurred by the purchasing company. The reinsurer may be either a professional reinsurance company, which only assumes reinsurance business, or another insurance company. Insurance companies that accept reinsurance refer to the business as ‘assumed reinsurance’.

In addition to the traditional reinsurance market, a number of emerging or evolving risks have seen growth in buying and increased analytics investment, which Aon expects will translate to increases in risk transfer. A few of these risks include flood, cyber, drones and the sharing economy.

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

P&C Reinsurance

Life Reinsurance

Company Coverage (Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):

Munich Re

Swiss Re

Hannover Re

SCOR SE

Lloyd’s

Berkshire Hathaway

Great-West Lifeco

RGA

China RE

Korean Re

PartnerRe

GIC Re

Mapfre

Alleghany

Everest Re

XL Catlin

Maiden Re

Fairfax

AXIS

Mitsui Sumitomo

Sompo

Tokio Marine

Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):

Direct Writing

Broker

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

Table of Content:

Chapter One: Industry Overview

1.1 Reinsurance Industry

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Development of Reinsurance

1.2 Market Segment

1.2.1 Upstream

1.2.2 Downstream

1.3 Cost Analysis

Chapter Two: Industry Environment (PEST Analysis)

2.1 Policy

2.2 Economics

2.3 Sociology

2.4 Technology

Chapter Three: Reinsurance Market by Type

3.1 By Type

3.1.1 P&C Reinsurance

3.1.2 Life Reinsurance

3.2 Market Size

3.3 Market Forecast

Chapter Four: Major Companies List

4.Reinsurance Munich Re (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.2 Swiss Re (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.3 Hannover Re (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.4 SCOR SE (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.5 Lloyd’s (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.6 Berkshire Hathaway (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.7 Great-West Lifeco (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.8 RGA (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.9 China RE (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.10 Korean Re (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.11 PartnerRe (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.12 GIC Re (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.13 Mapfre (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.14 Alleghany (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.15 Everest Re (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.16 XL Catlin (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.17 Maiden Re (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.18 Fairfax (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.19 AXIS (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.20 Mitsui Sumitomo (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.21 Sompo (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.22 Tokio Marine (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

Chapter Five: Market Competition

5.1 Company Competition

5.2 Regional Market by Company

Chapter Six: Demand by End Market

6.1 Demand Situation

6.1.1 Demand in Direct Writing

6.1.2 Demand in Broker

6.2 Regional Demand Comparison

6.3 Demand Forecast

Chapter Seven: Region Operation

7.1 Regional Production

7.2 Regional Market

7.3 by Region

7.3.1 North America

7.3.1.1 Overview

7.3.1.2 by Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

7.3.2 Europe

7.3.2.1 Overview

7.3.2.2 by Country (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

7.3.3 Asia-Pacific

7.3.3.1 Overview

7.3.3.2 by Country (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

7.3.4 South America

7.3.4.1 Overview

7.3.4.2 by Country (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

7.3.5 Middle East & Africa

7.3.5.1 Overview

7.3.5.2 by Country (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

7.4 Regional Import & Export

7.5 Regional Forecast

Chapter Eight: Marketing & Price

8.1 Price and Margin

8.1.1 Price Trends

8.1.2 Factors of Price Change

8.1.3 Manufacturers Gross Margin Analysis

8.2 Marketing Channel

Chapter Nine: Research Conclusion

