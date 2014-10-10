North America cardiac stents market is registering substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market value can be attributed to the rise in elderly population, rising incidence of cancer and technical developments in ostomy products.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the North America cardiac stents market are Medtronic, Abbott, Boston Scientific Corporation, Biosensors International Group, Ltd., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Biotronik, Terumo Corporation, MicroPort Scientific Corporation, Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., Vascular Concept., Alvimedica, STENTYS SA, among others.

Competitive Analysis:

North America cardiac stents market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Cardiac stents market for Asia-Pacific.

Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2019, Boston Scientific announced the approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of the VICI VENOUS STENT system for the treatment of the disease of iliofemoral blood venous disease when blood flow in deep veins in a pelvic area is blocked by blood clots and anatomical abnormalities compressed. For those with venous obstructive disease, this stent can affect their quality of life without optimized treatment options for the disease.

In April 2019, BIOTRONIK announced the commercial launch of the coronary stent system covered by PK Papyrus to be used in acute coronary perforations emergency treatment in the United States. In nearly two decades, PK Papyrus is the initial FDA-approved device for the treatment of acute coronary artery punching. The coronary stent is available in seventeen sizes and is the only U.S. market French-compatible coronary stent.

Segmentation: North America Cardiac Stents Market

By Type

(Bare-Metal Stents, Drug-Eluting Stents, Bio Absorbable Stents),

By Mode of Delivery

(Balloon-Expandable Stents, Self-Expanding Stents),

By Material

(Metallic Stents, Other Stents),

By End User

(Hospitals, Cardiac Centers, Ambulatory Surgical Centers),

Country

(U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Market Drivers

Technological advancements in the fields of cardiac stents is boosting the growth of the market

Increased coronary artery diseases incidence and subsequent PCI growth is driving the growth of the market

Growing demand for minimally invasive procedures is surging the growth of the market

Increasing geriatric population is propelling the growth of the market

Market Restraints

Alternative coronary artery disease therapy availability is hampering the growth of the market

Product approval strict regulations is hindering the growth of the market

Product failure and cancellation of the product is restricting the growth of the market

