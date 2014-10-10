Global Syngas & Derivatives Market To Witness A Pronounce Growth During 2025– Top Key Players Like KBR Inc. Haldor Topsoe A/S, Air Liquide SA, Air Products and Chemicals, Inc
Global Syngas & Derivatives Market is expected to reach 335,366 metric ton by 2025, from 162,308 metric ton in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.
This syngas & derivatives market report includes a wide-ranging evaluation of the market’s growth prospects and restrictions. The syngas & derivatives report provides estimations about the growth rate and the market value in chemical industry based on market dynamics and growth inducing factors. Global syngas & derivatives market report studies the industry abilities for each geographical region based on the customer purchasing patterns, macroeconomic parameters, development rate, and market demand and supply states. In addition, this syngas & derivatives market report also endows with top to bottom estimation of the market with respect to income and developing business sector.
Key Market Competitors: Global Syngas & Derivatives Market
The key players operating in the global syngas & derivatives market are –
KBR Inc.
Haldor Topsoe A/S,
Air Liquide SA,
Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.,
The Linde Group,
Agrium Inc.,
Sasol Limited,
Royal Dutch Shell PLC ,
Technip S.A. ,
General Electric Company ,
Market Drivers:
Feedstock flexibility for the syngas production drives the increasing demand
Polygeneration driving combined production of chemicals, fuels, and power
Growing demand for electricity
Market Restraints:
Considerable capital investment and funding required
Environmental regulations driving adoption of clean technology
Competitive Landscape: Global Syngas & Derivatives Market
The global syngas & derivatives market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of syngas & derivatives market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa. Air Liquide SA has taken new xenon and krypton contracts for space and electronics customers and signed several new multi-year contracts worth a total of more than euro 50 million
Segmentation: Global Syngas & Derivatives Market
By Production Technology
Steam Reforming
Partial Oxidation
Auto thermal Reforming
Combined or Two-Step Reforming
Biomass Gasification
By End User
Market Size & Projection
Chemicals Market
Liquid Fuels
Power Generation
By Feedstock
Coal
Petroleum
Natural Gas
Biomass
By Gasifier Type
Fixed (Moving) Bed Gasifier
Entrained Flow Gasifier
Fluidized Bed Gasifier
Other Types of Gasifier
Advanced Coal Gasifier
Plasma Arc Gasifier
Black Liquor Gasifier
By Geography
Asia Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
Key Insights in the report:
Historical and current market size and projection up to 2025
Market trends impacting the growth of the global syngas & derivatives market
Analyse and forecast the syngas & derivatives market on the basis of end user, feedstock, production technology, gasifier types, region
Trends of key regional and country-level markets for end user, feedstock, production technology, gasifier types, region
Company profiling of key players which includes business operations, product and services, geographic presence, recent developments and key financial analysis
