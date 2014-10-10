Global Metal Recycling Market is expected to reach USD 59.5 billion by 2025, from USD 36.0 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year is 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

The global metal recycling market report consists of all the company profiles of the major players and brands in the market place. In addition, the metal recycling report also brings into focus the new highs that will be made by the chemical industry in the forecast period 2018 – 2025. With the market insights provided in the report it becomes easy to gain a more precise understanding of the market landscape, issues that may takes place for the chemical industry in the future, and how to position specific brands in the best possible manner. metal recycling is a promising, client-centric, and reliable market research report which accomplishes client’s business needs.

Key Market Competitors: Global Metal Recycling Market

The key players operating in the global metal recycling market are –

ArcelorMittal,

Nucor,

CMC,,

Sims Metal Management Limited,

Aurubis,

Key Insights in the report:

Historical and current market size and projection up to 2025

Market trends impacting the growth of the global metal recycling market

Analyze and forecast metal recycling market on the basis of type, scrap type, equipment and end-use sector

Trends of key regional and country-level markets for type, scrap type, equipment and end-use sector

Company profiling of key players which includes business operations, product and services, geographic presence, recent developments and key financial analysis

Competitive Landscape: Global Metal Recycling Market

The global metal recycling market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of metal recycling market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

In March 2018, Nucor has announced that it is going to build a new rebar micro mill in Florida. The rebar mill will have an annual capacity of 350,000 tons and is expected to employ around 250 people. This plant will be using the scrap ferrous and non-ferrous metals for the production of rebar.

Segmentation: Global Metal Recycling Market

By Type

(Ferrous metal and Non-ferrous metal),

Scrap Type

(Old scrap and New scrap),

Equipment

(Shredders, Shears, Granulating machines, Briquetting machines),

End-Use Sector

(Construction, Automotive, Equipment Manufacturing, Shipbuilding, Others),

Geography

(North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

