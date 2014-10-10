Global Fresh Meat Packaging Market 2019:Competitive Landscape By Sealpac International bv; Crown; Sealed Air; WINPAK LTD.; Berry Global Inc.; Dow; Bemis Company, Inc & Others
Global fresh meat packaging market is expected to register a steady CAGR of 3.38% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing demand for case-ready meat packaging due to its various benefits in easier consumption, handling and lower costs of storage.
Analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates are also covered in this global fresh meat packaging market report. The usefulness of SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis in generating market research report makes it preferable by the businesses and hence also used while preparing this report. Fresh meat packaging market report consists of market analysis by regions, especially North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan, and India, focusing top manufacturers in global market, with production, price, revenue, and market share for each manufacturer. Being the most suitable example of the key market attributes, this fresh meat packaging report has been prepared by keeping in mind every market related aspect.
Key Market Competitors:
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global fresh meat packaging market are Bio4Pack GmbH; Sealpac International bv; Crown; Sealed Air; WINPAK LTD.; Berry Global Inc.; Dow; Bemis Company, Inc.; Amcor plc; Mondi; Bollore Plastic Films Division; Cascades inc.; Smurfit Kappa; Amerplast; Faerch A/S; EasyPak; ULMA Group; Packaging Corporation of America among others.
Market Drivers:
- Enhanced focus on consumption of biodegradable packaging solutions and products is expected to boost the growth of the market
- Enhanced volume of consumption associated with meat, especially fresh meat; this factor is expected to propel the growth of the market
- Requirement of better packaging methods and solutions to enhance the short shelf-life of fresh meat; is another factor driving the market growth
- Innovations and advancements of packaging technologies is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market
Market Restraints:
- Utilization of better logistics operations and cooling technologies from the transportation industry resulting in redundancy of meat packaging is expected to restrict the growth of the market
- Concerns regarding environmental sustainability and health concerns with plastic consumption will also hamper the market growth
Segmentation: Global Fresh Meat Packaging Market
By Packaging
- Flexible Plastic
- Rigid Plastic
- Metal
- Others
By Layer
- Monolayer
- 3-Layer
- 5-Layer
- 7-Layer
- 9-Layer
By Meat Type
- Beef
- Poultry & Mutton
- Pork
- Seafood
- Others
By Material Type
- Polyethylene (PE)
- Polypropylene (PP)
- Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP)
- Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol (EVOH)
- Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)
- Polyamide (PA)
- Others
By Technology
- Modified Atmosphere
- Vacuum Thermoformed
- Vacuum Skin
- Others
By Distribution Channel
- Hypermarket/Supermarkets
- Grocery Stores
- Online Retailing
- Departmental Stores
- Others
By Geography
- North America
- South America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
