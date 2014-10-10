Global Customer Journey Analytics Market is expected to reach USD 23.12 billion by 2025, from USD 5.10 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 20.8% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Target driven generation of report, loyalty for the quality and transparency in research method are few of the features with which this customer journey analytics market report can be adopted with confidence. SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis are two of the most extensively used techniques while preparing this report. This market report lends a hand to ICT industry by giving actionable market insights and comprehensive market analysis. Moreover, the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and market shares for each company for the forecast period is also showcased in this customer journey analytics market report.

Major Market Competitors/Players: Global Customer Journey Analytics Market

Some of the major players operating in the global customer journey analytics market are Oracle, SAP SE, IBM Corporation, AIMIA Inc., Comarch SA., Bond Brand Loyalty Inc., Brierley Partners, Epsilon, ICF Inc., Kobie Marketing, Inc, TIBCO Software Inc., Salesforce, Adobe Systems, Nice Systems, , Verint Systems, Pointillist, Clickfox, Quadient, Kitewheel, Servion and Callminer among others.

Major Market Drivers And Restraints:

New technologies such as Customer behavioural analysis is expected to drive the market in the forecast period.

Increasing demand in banks and insurance companies, due to focussing on multi-channel customer experience management.

The retail and e-commerce sector is increasing rapidly due to customer behavioural analysts.

It’s also focus on chronological timeline of consumer engagement and marketing tools to tracks its customers.

Distortion due to user data is not proper for producing datas.

Market Segmentation: Global Customer Journey Analytics Market

By Application

(Customer Segmentation And Targeting, Customer Churn Analysis),

Touchpoint

(Web, Social Media, Mobile, Email),

Component

(Software, Services),

Deployment Model

(On-Premises, Cloud),

Organization Size

(Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMES), Large Enterprises)

Industry Vertical

(Government And Defense, Manufacturing),

Geography

(North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East And Africa)

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

2. Market Segmentation

3. Market Overview

4. Executive Summary

5. Premium Insights

6. Global, By Component

7. Product Type

8. Delivery

9. Industry Type

10. Geography

