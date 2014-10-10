Silicone report has been created in such a way that it proves to be the most suitable to the business needs. Moreover, this market report gives idea to clients about the market drivers and restraints with the help of SWOT analysis and also provides all the CAGR projections for the historic year 2017, base year 2018 and forecast period of 2019-2026. This market study also evaluates the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Global Silicone Market is expected to reach USD 19.78 billion by 2025, from USD 13.67 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015 & 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Competitors/Players:

DOW Corning, Wacker,Shin-Etsu, Momentive, Elkem, Gelest, KCC Corporation, Nusil Technologies (Avantor Performance Materials), Evonik, Specialty Silicone Products, Kaneka, Basf, Arkema, Siltech Corporation, ICM Silicone Group, Emerald Performance Materials, CSL Silicones, Primasil Silicones, Roger Corporation, Ashland Global Holdings, Silteq, Reiss Manufacturing, Zhejiang Xinan Chemical Industrial Group, Saint-Gobain, Sivance Among Others .

Silicones are high-performance oligomers or polymers exhibiting various physical forms ranging from solids to water-thin liquids, semi-viscous pastes, greases and oils. Silicones display a multitude of unique properties such as lubricate, seal, bond, release, defoam and encapsulate. They can even insulate, waterproof and coat. The silicones conduct electricity and do not harden, crack, peel, crumble, rot or brittle with age. Due to these physical properties the silicones are widely used in transportation and automobile industry. According to an article published by India Brand Equity Foundation, the production of passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, three wheelers and two wheelers has grew at 11.27% year from April and December in the year 2017 and approximately 21,415,719 vehicles were manufactured. Moreover, the sales of passenger vehicles grew by 5.22% and two wheelers 40.31% in the year 2017. According to International Trade Association, U.S. light vehicle production reached almost 12 million for the passenger vehicles in 2016 and for the light vehicle sales reached 17.5 million units in 2016, which has affected the growth of silicone market. The major players in the silicon market are making various developments such as launch of new products, opening new research and development centres, and new plants for contributing to the growth of the silicon market.

Key Development:

The Silicone research report also provides the market players as well as the new contenders a complete view of the market landscape. The comprehensive research will enable the well-established as well as the emerging players to establish their business strategies and achieve their short-term and long-term goals. Research report comes up with the size of the Market for the forecast between 2019 to 2026. The report consists of a detailed analysis of substantial returns that has been expected to be gathered at the end of the forecasted period of time

Competitive Analysis:

The global silicone market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Silicone market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Drivers and Restraints:

Efficient and sustainable properties of silicone to drive its demand in various end-use industries

Growing demand for silicones in emerging clusters of Asia-pacific and the Middle East & Africa region

Growing demand in new applications

Stringent regulatory policies for silicone in few end-use industries

Segmentation:

The global silicone market is segmented based on,

type, end-use industry , geographical segments.

Based on type, the global silicone market is segmented into

silicone elastomers, silicone fluids, silicone resins, silicone gels, other products.

On the basis of end-use industry, the global silicone market is classified into

industrial process, building & construction, personal care & consumer products, transportation, electronics, medical & healthcare, energy, others

Based on geography, the global silicone market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely

North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa.

