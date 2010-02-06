France E-Commerce Market Overview

The France eCommerce Market was valued at USD 104 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 185 billion by 2024, recording a CAGR of 10.04%, over the forecast period of 2019-2024..The European e-commerce market has been recording robust growth, thus offering exciting opportunities for online retailers, across various sectors. France is one of the major consumer markets in Europe and an important market for e-commerce. The French e-commerce market is just below the European average, in terms of Internet penetration, the percentage of e-commerce consumers, and average expenditure. One of the major factors responsible for the moderate growth rate may be that internet penetration is comparatively lower in France (especially in the rural areas), than other major EU countries. However, with the French government’s drive to increase internet access, the number of consumers shopping online is expected to increase, over the forecast period.

As digital buyers in France continue to shift away from PCs, the share of mobile traffic from business-to-consumer (B2C) e-commerce sites in France is rapidly increasing.

As e-commerce and m-commerce continue to grow in France, both locally and across borders, cybercrime incidents are also increasing at a rapid pace.

Private sales websites in France are still dominated by Vente-privee. com and showroomprive.com. They present limited time, ‘flash’ sales of big brand clothing for the whole family and offer reductions between 30% and 70%, compared to in-store prices. They also offer travel and leisure products, household items, and even cars, in the case of Vente-privée.

Driven by the increase in online shoppers, purchase frequency and the development of the offer, online shopping in France is expected to continue to grow over the forecast period, and exceed EUR 90 billion, in 2018. At this rate, the EUR 100 billion marks is expected to be crossed by the end of 2019.

Scope of the France E-Commerce Market Report

E-commerce or electronic commerce is the buying and selling of goods and services, or the transmitting of funds or data, over an electronic network, primarily the internet. These business transactions occur either as business-to-business, business-to-consumer, consumer-to-consumer or consumer-to-business.

Key Market Trends

Fashion is Expected to be a Significant Product Type

Paris remains an official fashion capital alongside Milan, New York, and London, as well as an increasing number of cities seeking to cement their presence in the industry. Despite a considerable degree of competition from these cities, fashion is a deep-rooted aspect of France’s culture and its international profile.

Online third-party retailers continue to grow and consolidate the market as well. Since it’s North American inception, Vente-privée has focused its development on the European market and has been building scale across countries before a potential IPO. After the acquisition of a Belgian company in 2015, it acquired two additional groups in Europe during the first semester 2016, Eboutic.ch in Switzerland for an undisclosed value, and Privalia in Spain for EUR million.

At a time of considerable economic difficulty in France, the country’s fashion industry is still emerging as victorious, as demonstrated by the steady growth in revenues. According to a recent report by the French Fashion Institute (IFM), the sector outperforms several major high-ticket trades, including aerospace and car production.

However, it is also fair to assume that as online fashion portals become more successful, they might think about launching their own lines to solidify their brand. Also, in the bid to control production for high quality, France’s Industry of the Future initiative for a burgeoning specialist manufacturing sector is expected to come to the force.

Toy, Hobby, and DIY Segment Accounts for a Major Share in the Market

The market for toys and games in the country is vast and diverse. In 2016, the market generated a turnover of EUR 3.4 billion Euros. The market experienced a growth of 1% in 2016, which is less than the 3.4% growth seen in 2015.

Apart from this, the average expenditure in 2015 on toys reached EUR 321 per child in France. Furthermore, expenditure per child in France is 60% higher than the European average, posing a positive outlook for e-commerce toys market.

The conventional toys and games like puzzles and plush toys are expected to remain in good standing in the upcoming years. Those that are able to continually adapt and remain innovative will gain additional attention from buyers.

In France, players already exist for tires and for parts involved in vehicle maintenance such as filters and brakes such as Allopneus, and online auto parts is likely to achieve greater market penetration in the next few years. Penetration of e-commerce is poised to increase in auto part sales as they facilitate customers’ research processes as customers are turning to online communities and reviews, among other digital platforms, as a way to improve their purchasing decisions.

Competitive Landscape

The level of rivalry in the industry is high, owing to a large number of market players. The number of local and global brands in the e-commerce market has increased, thus leading to high competition.

Apart from Amazon, eBay, etc., there exist some of the retail brands, like Auchan Holding, which already enjoy a considerable presence in physical retail and are gearing up to enter the e-commerce market, further intensifying the overall rivalry between players.

Some of the key players in France eCommerce Market are Amazon, e bay, Cdiscount. Some of the key developments in France eCommerce Market are as follows:

Amazon took a step forward and announced a deal with French retail Monoprix to deliver groceries through Prime Now. The service began serving Prime Now members in Paris starting from May 2018. The company also announced that soon it will accept Apple Pay as payment on its website. This move is poised for a full-scale rollout around the world in the upcoming months.

Table of Contents

