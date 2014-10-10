Global Infrastructure As A Service Market Overview

Global Infrastructure As A Service Market is expected to register a CAGR of 25% during the forecast period (2019 – 2024). IaaS refers to a cloud computing system which depends on significant physical resources, such as network connections, bandwidth, load balancers, and servers, which are present as a virtual service offered by the cloud service providers (CSPs).

– Due to the increasing amount of financial and business information and other critical data in various IT sectors, it is expected that there will be an increase in the adoption of IaaS in many organizations. The growing need for high-speed interaction between multiple networks, fast access to data, running real-time queries may cater to the growth of the IaaS market.

– Surging demand for hybrid cloud platform and advanced IT Infrastructure will further drive the growth of IaaS market. Various technological innovations have led to growing mobility, ease of access, a sophisticated working environment, and digitalization development in numerous business verticals.

– Stringent regulatory compliances might hinder the growth of IaaS market. For instance, the EU Data protection act seeks to keep personal information with the European Union. Furthermore, multi-tenancy and de-provisioning might pose challenges such as violation of protocol, compromising data with other business entities along with growing complexity in the password authentication methods.

Scope of the Global Infrastructure As A Service Market Report

Infrastructure as a service is a type of cloud computing that provides virtualized computing resources over the internet. It is a service model that delivers computer infrastructure to support enterprise operations. IaaS is one of the layers of cloud computing platform wherein the customer organization outsources its IT infrastructure such as servers, networking, processing, storage, virtual machines, and other resources.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3587346

Key Market Trends

IT & Telecom Expected to Hold Significant Growth

– IT and telecommunication sector is expected to witness significant growth rate for IaaS market due to increased adoption of cloud-based services in the industry. This industry is one of the primary vertical, generating enormous personal, financial, and healthcare information. Many telecom providers are aspiring to be cloud IaaS providers.

– IT and Telecom vertical generate huge amounts of data. Thus, managed hosting, DRaaS, STaaS solutions provide businesses with cost-effective computing and storage capabilities. Cloud-technology has enabled telecommunications to migrate to the internet, where there is no longer the need to have costly hardware for businesses to stay connected to the rest of the world.

– Moreover, the advancements in Information and Communication Technology (ICT) has changed the way businesses work and has placed greater revenue and profitability pressure on telecommunication operators (telcos). For instance, Telecom and hosting provider Macquarie is using IaaS cloud bandwagon. Macquarie offers local managed enterprise Cloud.

Asia-Pacific Expected to Hold Significant Growth

– Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period and is anticipated to lead the IaaS market over the forecast period. Increasing internet penetration coupled with developing technology in various economies, including China, India, and South Korea, can be attributed to high growth in this region.

– Countries such as Japan, China, and India are advancing due to the improving economy, which will support the growth of the regional market. Furthermore, spurting industrialization across the region is acting as a critical driving force driving the growth of the IaaS market in the area. There is a rise in ICT expenditure by the government in this region, further leading to more opportunity for the market.

Competitive Landscape

The infrastructure-as-a-service market is fragmented and is a highly competitive market due to the presence of various players and increasing demand for IaaS software models. Ongoing research and technological advancements are expected to be the key trends in the global market.

– May 2019 – VMWare acquired Bitnami to accelerate multi-cloud and enterprise deployments. Bitnami offers organizations the capability to deploy a multitude of applications through its libraries, either natively or across a plethora of cloud providers.

– February 2019 – Microsoft announced the general availability of Azure Data Lake Storage (ADLS) Gen2. Azure is now the only cloud provider to offer a no-compromise cloud storage solution that is fast, secure, massively scalable, cost-effective, and fully capable of running the most demanding production workloads.

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/3587346

Reasons to Purchase Global Infrastructure As A Service Market report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– Report customization as per the client’s requirements

– 3 months of analyst support

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199 ; +91 895 659 5155