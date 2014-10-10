Global blood screening market is expected to reach a healthy CAGR of 9.7% in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Blood screening market report comprises of historic data along with future forecast and detailed market analysis on a global, local and regional level for healthcare industry. Market related factors covered here encompasses but are not limited to latest trends, market segmentation, new market entry, industry forecasting, future directions, opportunity identification, strategic analysis and planning, target market analysis, insights and innovation. The report also endows with the strategically analyzed market research analysis and observant business insights into the most correct markets. This quality report has been formulated with full commitment and transparency in research and analysis which helps increase revenue.

Get Exclusive Sample Copy @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-blood-screening-market

Competitive Analysis: Global Blood Screening Market

Some of the prominent participants operating in this market are Enzo Biochem Inc., Meridian Bioscience, Inc. , BD , Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. , Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., BioMérieux SA, Beckman Coulter, Inc., Abbott , F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd , Cepheid , GRIFOLS INTERNATIONAL, S.A. , Siemens AG , Ortho Clinical Diagnostics , Immucor, Inc., Hologic Inc., among others.

Product launch:

In March 2018, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. launched IncRNA Workflow, a RT-qPCR workflow which is used to optimized for highly sensitive and specific quantification of long noncoding RNAs (lncRNAs) for gene expression analysis. The workflow provides a streamlined, cost-effective alternative to RNA-Seq for lncRNA discovery and validation.

In June 2018, Thermo Fisher Scientific launched Oncomine TCR Beta-SR Assay. It is a new next-generation sequencing (NGS) solution in the field of immuno-oncology research. This helped company to expand their business by enhancing their product portfolio.

In September 2018, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. , signed a definitive agreement with BD This business combines a strong technical services program with a variety of media and other products. This acquisition helped company to expand their business on global level with larger number of products.

Inquiry For Customize Report With Discount at : https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-blood-screening-market

Segmentation: Global Blood Screening Market

By Products & Services

(Reagents & Kits, Instruments, Software & Services),

Technology

(Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay, Rapid Tests, Next-Generation Sequencing, Nucleic Acid Test, Western Blot Assay, Others),

Disease Type

(Oncology, Diabetes Mellitus, Cold & Flu, Cholesterol, Infectious Diseases, Respiratory Diseases, HIV/AIDS, Others),

End User

(Diagnostic Centers, Blood Bank, Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers),

Geography

(North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa)

Table of Contents

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

6 Market, By Type

7 Market, By Organization Size

8 Market Analysis, By Region

9 Competitive Landscape

Get Full Table Of content @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-blood-screening-market

About Data Bridge Market Research

An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Data bridge is an aftermath of sheer wisdom and experience which was formulated and framed in the year 2015 in Pune. We ponder into the heterogeneous markets in accord with our clients needs and scoop out the best possible solutions and detailed information about the market trends. Data Bridge delve into the markets across Asia, North America, South America, Africa to name few.

Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

Tel: +1-888-387-2818

Email: Corporatesales@databridgemarketresearch.com